Virtual Sl Tp and trailing Sl

5

Why use virtual SL / TP?

  • Broker stop/freeze level limitations
  • Hidden exits for scalping strategies
  • Advanced trailing logic not available in standard MT tools
  • Additional safety layer for EAs and manual trading

Stop Loss modes (4 types):

  1. Fixed Stop Loss - Classic fixed SL defined in points.
  2. Trailing Stop Loss - Standard trailing following the price.
  3. Trailing to Breakeven - Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met.
  4. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) - A multi-step trailing algorithm:
    1. When profit reaches TRSL_1, SL moves to breakeven
    2. When distance from price to breakeven reaches TRSL_2, SL moves to lock TRSL_3 profit. This method is very effective and tested on multiple trading strategies. The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshot below.

Additional features

  • Works with all trades on the symbol or only with selected Magic Number (for EA usage)
  • Optional virtual Take Profit
  • Ability to draw SL/TP levels as visual lines on the chart
  • Main settings can be changed directly from the panel
  • Optional “live SL”: a real broker SL placed further than the virtual one (extra protection)

Quick Start

  1. Attach the panel to a chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading and allow trading permissions
  3. Choose Stop Loss mode and parameters
  4. Open a trade (manual or EA)
  5. Virtual SL/TP levels are monitored by the panel

Important:

  1. Virtual levels work only while the terminal is running. Using a VPS is strongly recommended.
  2. After change settings - Press button "RESET"

FAQ

Q: Why SL / TP is not visible on the broker side?

A: Because the levels are virtual and stored in the terminal memory.

Q: Will it work if I close MetaTrader?

A: No. Virtual SL/TP requires the terminal (or VPS) to be running.

Q: Can I use it with an EA?

A: Yes, via Magic Number filtering.

Q: Is exact execution guaranteed?

A: Small deviations are possible due to spread, slippage, and execution speed.


    Reviews 1
    j431fx
    1045
    j431fx 2018.10.12 21:39 
     

    I checked this EA only with parameter "Just SL" and TP, I don´t need other functions by now.

    It works very well in my hedge account, manual or with an EA, for All orders or just for Magic number (1 or more magics openig Virtual_SL_EA in more graphs).

    It has a good price and works, autor has been very helpful fixing some bug, and similar EAs that I checked were more expensive and had errors.

    So, 5 stars for Virtual SL/TP is the correct.

    The only missed thing is a full functional demo just for 1 symbol(CADJPY or other minor), so that we were able of checking its functions before buying it.

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    j431fx
    1045
    j431fx 2018.10.12 21:39 
     

    I checked this EA only with parameter "Just SL" and TP, I don´t need other functions by now.

    It works very well in my hedge account, manual or with an EA, for All orders or just for Magic number (1 or more magics openig Virtual_SL_EA in more graphs).

    It has a good price and works, autor has been very helpful fixing some bug, and similar EAs that I checked were more expensive and had errors.

    So, 5 stars for Virtual SL/TP is the correct.

    The only missed thing is a full functional demo just for 1 symbol(CADJPY or other minor), so that we were able of checking its functions before buying it.

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