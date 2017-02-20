Virtual Sl Tp and trailing Sl

Stop Loss modes (4 types):

Fixed Stop Loss - Classic fixed SL defined in points. Trailing Stop Loss - Standard trailing following the price. Trailing to Breakeven - Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) - A multi-step trailing algorithm: When profit reaches TRSL_1 , SL moves to breakeven When distance from price to breakeven reaches TRSL_2 , SL moves to lock TRSL_3 profit. This method is very effective and tested on multiple trading strategies. The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshot below.

Additional features

Works with all trades on the symbol or only with selected Magic Number (for EA usage)

Optional virtual Take Profit

Ability to draw SL/TP levels as visual lines on the chart

Main settings can be changed directly from the panel

Optional “live SL” : a real broker SL placed further than the virtual one (extra protection)

Quick Start

Attach the panel to a chart Enable AutoTrading and allow trading permissions Choose Stop Loss mode and parameters Open a trade (manual or EA) Virtual SL/TP levels are monitored by the panel

Important:

Virtual levels work only while the terminal is running. Using a VPS is strongly recommended. After change settings - Press button "RESET"



FAQ

Q: Why SL / TP is not visible on the broker side?

A: Because the levels are virtual and stored in the terminal memory.

Q: Will it work if I close MetaTrader?

A: No. Virtual SL/TP requires the terminal (or VPS) to be running.

Q: Can I use it with an EA?

A: Yes, via Magic Number filtering.

Q: Is exact execution guaranteed?

A: Small deviations are possible due to spread, slippage, and execution speed.