Lusaka

4.5

Main:

  • Not martingale, not a grid;
  • Working on all symbols;

Signals:

There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)

Stop Loss/Take Profit:

  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot

Important:

  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Very well optimized for EURUSD.


Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:39 
 

Excelente Robot equipado con TS!! Practica con los setings correctos para usarlo en noticias está perfecto. En las Nóminas no agrícolas está perfecto. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:22 
 

Good job.

Recommended products
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Experts
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Gold Sniper Promax v3
Duy Linh Tran
5 (2)
Experts
Overview Gold Sniper Promax is a next-generation automated trading system driven by an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on static indicators, this EA utilizes dynamic market analysis to adapt to changing conditions in real-time. The core philosophy of Gold Sniper Promax is Capital Preservation . It is designed for serious investors who prioritize steady growth and safety over high-risk gambling strategies. The system focuses on quality ov
FREE
VaniganMT4
Nissar Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
### **Vanigan MT4  Core Trading Strategy Sideways Market Detection Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades) Entry Signals RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers: RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 ) Risk & Money Management Lot Size Calculation Fixed Lots : LotSize if UseMM = false Mo
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Stochastic and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and MA_filter" торгует по индикатору "Stochastic Oscillator", используя фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки.    Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Big Trend Catcher MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
4 (1)
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
FREE
HourGlass FREE
Artem Tsepkov
3.96 (26)
Experts
Бесплатная версия советника HourGlass ! ВНИМАНИЕ! установите Minimum lot 0.01 Советник HourGlass FREE  — это безиндикаторный, мультивалютный  робот, принцип работы которого является выставление сеток ордеров. Ставится ордер и в случае движения цены в противоположном направлении, выставляется серия ордеров с фиксированным расстоянием между ордерами. Советник ждёт откат цены, при котором закрывает серию ордеров с профитом, и цикл повторяется. Советник торгует сетками одновременно в двух направлени
FREE
Megalodon EA MT4
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Experts
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Tarantula
Sergey Kruglov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Tarantula is a trend Expert Advisor that looks for entry points based on the standard Moving Average indicator. It works with two timeframes selected in the settings. The EA looks for the points of trend change and opens an order when the signal matches on different timeframes. All orders are protected by stop loss. However almost all orders are closed by the EA on a signal change. Parameters SL - stop loss. TP - take profit. OnWork_1 - enable/disable searching for signals on the first timefram
FREE
RSI and MACD filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "RSI and MACD filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве индикатора MACD (главная линия выше сигнальной - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ориенти
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
StarkerFX
Erno Stark
Experts
StarkerFX EA is a martingale and trend following robot with trailing stop . This expert advisor is using MACD and Parabolic SAR indicators. T‌here are no complicated settings. The only one input is the equity multiplier for automatic lot calculation. If you want to change it, please backtest it before using on real account. higher equity multiplier = higher lots = higher risk (recommended setting is: 1.0) T‌his EA has been optimized for EUR/USD currency pair and for M5 timeframe. Feel free to ba
FREE
RSI and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4.67 (3)
Experts
Советник "RSI and MA filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих (быстрая MA выше медленной MA - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ор
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
VolatilityScalperEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (2)
Experts
This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
3.8 (5)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell stop
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
DAX Bull
Matthew Lewis Beedle
3.5 (2)
Experts
Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5. My main selling point as a EA creator? Brutal honesty. I s
FREE
Sunrise on mars MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
MACD and MA filter
Dmitriy Epshteyn
4.33 (12)
Experts
The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal. In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (paramete
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
High Point Scalper EA
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
High Point Scalper EA  trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend   with martingale  strategy . The EA will find the best entry and exit points  This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade    , check it out on Jump100 recommended assets  JUMPS100  Recommended Broker..  Deriv Timeframe  H1  Minimum deposit $100 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert a
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
More from author
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators: Parabolic Sar and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. Version MT4:  https://
Chart in Chart mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 4 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Dashboard RSI for Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
Lusaka mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4 (3)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
Jakarta mt5
Mikhail Mitin
3 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
FREE
Medellin
Mikhail Mitin
4 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   2 DeMarker (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
FREE
Panel of signals MT5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilities
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
Dashboard Ichimoku Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Ichimoku  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from   Ichimoku   on all timeframes; watch the current signal from   Ichimoku   for different symbols; watch the current   Ichimoku   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: Value of Tenkan-Sen Value of   Kijun-Sen Value of  Senkou Span A Value of  Senkou Span B Value of  Chikou Span Span
Panel of signals EA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
"All in One" Expert Advisor. The EA collects information from different signals (listed below) on the selected timeframes. Each signal has its own weight. The weight of all signals is summed. If the total weight of signals for a timeframe is greater than the minimum weight, a deal is opened. Operation on each selected timeframe is performed independently. After that, the deal is managed according to the Money Management conditions. It can work simultaneously on: up to 6 periods; up to 31 popula
FREE
Jakarta
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
FREE
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. If you want to do optimizati
Dashboard Moving Average mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the Moving Average indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the curr
FREE
Convert set file mt5 to mt4
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilities
Conversion of ".set" files created in the MT5 terminal for use in the MT4 terminal. The script is great for cross platform experts. How to work: place the source files ".set" in the local terminal folder\MQL5\Files run the script the ".set" files for the MT4 terminal appeared in the local terminal folder (the end of the file name "* -MT4.set") Created on MT5 build 1755 from 18/01/18 Please leave your feedback after using.
FREE
Panel of MA Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Utilities
This panel shows the price position and the selected MAs for the selected timeframes and symbols. You can control up to 3 symbols; up to 6 timeframes; up to 10 different Moving Averages. Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096 Parameters NUM_BAR - bar number for analysis; timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - names of used timeframes (if set to "current", the timeframe will not be used); symbol_1 ....
FREE
Cape Town
Mikhail Mitin
3 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   CCI and OsMA (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candle
FREE
Dashboard Moving Average mt4
Mikhail Mitin
5 (5)
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the   Moving Average   indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the
FREE
Panel of signals MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
Panel of MA Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
The panel shows the relative position of the price and the selected moving averages (MA) for the selected timeframes and symbols. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 10 different Moving Averages. Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timefr
FREE
Virtual Sl Tp and trailing Sl MT4
Mikhail Mitin
1 (1)
Utilities
This panel brings convenient functionality -   Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels . Peculiarities This panel allows to   hide   the   Stop Loss and Take Profi t levels of your trades.  The panel stores these levels   in memory .  When the market price reached one of the levels, a   trade is closed   and terminal generates a   message   indicating that a virtual level was triggered. there are   4 options   for setting Stop Loss: Fixed Stop Loss   - fixed Stop Loss Trailing Stop Loss   - c
Raptor MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
use on EURUSD use on M5 price and indicator analysis. Deals is in the direction of the trend. analysis 4 TimeFrame. Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture. The algorithm shown in the screenshot below Sets is in Comments Advantages Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Intraday trading. Analise the price movements on the H1 timeframe (TF) (This allows to trade even in the absence of a global price trend). Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes. On each TF, the EA analyzes the relative position of the price and moving averages (MA) (one or two on each TF). The operation algorithm is shown in the screenshot Sets is in Comments Advantages The EA can be easily optimized for any instrument at any moment. Flexible customization specifically to your nee
Strong Levels MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
This indicator draws   strong price   levels   (price consolidation levels). The levels are plotted using   2 MA indicators and 1 MACD   using a complex algorithm. The algorithm used in the EA is also in personal use.  These levels have 4 variants (colors of the variants can be customized): strong up, weak up, strong down, weak down. In turn, a weak level usually appears and then it can become strong. A strong level can also become weak. Version MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/279
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Filter:
IATradingScalping
2468
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:39 
 

Excelente Robot equipado con TS!! Practica con los setings correctos para usarlo en noticias está perfecto. En las Nóminas no agrícolas está perfecto. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 10:22 
 

Good job.

Mikhail Mitin
37090
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.22 07:32
Thank you
Reply to review