Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5

Main:

Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;

a good rational algorithm;

Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ;

; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);

EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;

Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).

Current sets after optimization are in comments.





If you want to do optimization by yourself, there is a large algorithm for advanced optimization "Custom max". There are parameters for Custom Max (described below in the Parameters section), and if the current pass values ??are below the minimum parameter, the result of this pass becomes negative, and it is good for the Genetic Algorithm. MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30935 MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30933





Parameters:

Slippage - the size of slippage;

NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;

RSI_TF - timeframe RSI(older) and RSI(junior)





Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from older timeframe:

RSI_UP_Period - period of RSI;

RSI_UP_price - type of price of RSI;

RSI_UP_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;

RSI_UP_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;





Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from junior timeframe:

RSI_LOW_Period - period of RSI;

RSI_LOW_price - type of price of RSI;

RSI_LOW_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;

RSI_LOW_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;





num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);





Money management parameters:

MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);

MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);

MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);

MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);

MM_magic_num - magic number for order;

MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;

MM_lot - lot size;

MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.





Optimization parameters for the "Custom Max" (for advanced users):

CUSTOM_MAX_min_trades_per_month - the minimum number of trades per month (average);

CUSTOM_MAX_min_EXPECTED_PAYOFF - minimum expected payoff;

CUSTOM_MAX_min_PROFIT - minimum profit;

CUSTOM_MAX_max_EQUITY_DD_percent - the maximum percent of drawdown;

CUSTOM_MAX_min_PROFIT_FACTOR - minimum profit factor;

CUSTOM_MAX_min_RECOVERY_FACTOR - minimum recovery factor;

CUSTOM_MAX_check_profit_every_month - once a month check (to speed up the optimization). If the test is not passed, then this optimization pass is stopped, and the result is assigned the value "-100". There are options: do_not_check (do not perform this test); without_loss_months (all months in profit); max_1_loss_month (maximum 1 losing month in a row); max_10_percent_loss_in_month (maximum 10 percent loss per month); no_max_DD (the balance at the end of the month is not less than CUSTOM_MAX_max_EQUITY_DD_percent of the maximum balance for the whole period);

CUSTOM_MAX_return - what to return to the optimization results. Options: all standard return parameteres; My_Formula (found on the Internet is a complex formula); PROM (Pessimistic return on margin - from the book of Robert Pardo); Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_TradesNumber; Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_ProfitFactor; Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_ProfitFactor_x_SharpeRatio.



