Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5

Main:

  • Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;
  • a good rational algorithm;
  • Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal);
  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Current sets after optimization are in comments.

If you want to do optimization by yourself, there is a large algorithm for advanced optimization "Custom max". There are parameters for Custom Max (described below in the Parameters section), and if the current pass values ??are below the minimum parameter, the result of this pass becomes negative, and it is good for the Genetic Algorithm.

MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30935

MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30933


Parameters:

Slippage - the size of slippage;
NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;
RSI_TF - timeframe RSI(older) and RSI(junior)

Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from older timeframe:
RSI_UP_Period - period of  RSI;
RSI_UP_price - type of price of RSI;
RSI_UP_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;
RSI_UP_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;

Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from junior timeframe:
RSI_LOW_Period - period of  RSI;
RSI_LOW_price - type of price of RSI;
RSI_LOW_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;
RSI_LOW_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;

num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);

Money management parameters:
MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);
MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);
MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);
MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);
MM_magic_num - magic number for order;
MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;
MM_lot - lot size;  
MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.

Optimization parameters for the "Custom Max" (for advanced users):
CUSTOM_MAX_min_trades_per_month - the minimum number of trades per month (average);
CUSTOM_MAX_min_EXPECTED_PAYOFF - minimum expected payoff;
CUSTOM_MAX_min_PROFIT - minimum profit;
CUSTOM_MAX_max_EQUITY_DD_percent - the maximum percent of drawdown;
CUSTOM_MAX_min_PROFIT_FACTOR - minimum profit factor;
CUSTOM_MAX_min_RECOVERY_FACTOR - minimum recovery factor;
CUSTOM_MAX_check_profit_every_month - once a month check (to speed up the optimization). If the test is not passed, then this optimization pass is stopped, and the result is assigned the value "-100". There are options: do_not_check (do not perform this test); without_loss_months (all months in profit); max_1_loss_month (maximum 1 losing month in a row); max_10_percent_loss_in_month (maximum 10 percent loss per month); no_max_DD (the balance at the end of the month is not less than CUSTOM_MAX_max_EQUITY_DD_percent of the maximum balance for the whole period);
CUSTOM_MAX_return - what to return to the optimization results. Options: all standard return parameteres; My_Formula (found on the Internet is a complex formula); PROM (Pessimistic return on margin - from the book of Robert Pardo); Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_TradesNumber; Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_ProfitFactor; Balance_x_minDrawdown_x_ProfitFactor_x_SharpeRatio.


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Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
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Experts
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
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Dashboard Moving Average mt5
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4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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5 (5)
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4 (1)
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Mikhail Mitin
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1 (1)
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Why use virtual SL / TP? Broker stop/freeze level limitations Hidden exits for scalping strategies Advanced trailing logic not available in standard MT tools Additional safety layer for EAs and manual trading Stop Loss modes (4 types): Fixed Stop Loss -  Classic fixed SL defined in points. Trailing Stop Loss -  Standard trailing following the price. Trailing to Breakeven -  Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) -  A multi-step
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
Dashboard Envelopes Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Envelopes   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Envelopes for all time frames; watch the current signal from Envelopes by different symbols; look at how far Envelopes is from the price; look at how much the value of Envelopes has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell: Envelopes value upper line; Envelopes value lower line; "the cor
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