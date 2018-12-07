Lucky Star RSI

5

Created for signal providers, advisor job, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), opens the required number of orders on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator. It can trade in a multi-currency variant.

A series of experts:Lucky Star RSI,Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD , Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real accounts (read more on this in my blog). EA can be configured under the many rules of various contests of various brokers, if the trading of robots is of course allowed.The whole series of advisors  Lucky Star  have the ability to determine the permission to trade robots and immediately alert you using the alert system Alert (a separate window will pop up with a sound alert, see screenshot) in the MT4 terminal.Alert will also warn you about an error, if you accidentally logged into the account under the investment password. The adviser will also determine the type of account (real, demo or competitive account, see screenshot) and inform you about it in the information panel.

EA can trade around the clock until you stop it.Orders are set according to the signals of the RSI indicators (the signals can be turned on both in parallel and together, that is, in the first case, any first signal opens orders, in the second case, orders open only when both signals give an opening signal), closing orders occurs by action Stop Loss, Take Profit, TrailingStop or manually in the information panel (see screenshot), where you can close orders for loss LOSS, PROFIT profit, or all active orders ALL, for the currency pair on which the advisor is installed.Take Profit, Stop Loss, TrailingStop and lot value -Lot,you choose yourself or set according to the rules of competitions (see blog).In the EA interface (see screenshot), you can carefully adjust the RSI indicators using various methods of averaging, closing or opening bars (the number of bars for averaging), etc. using the MT4 strategy tester and your broker's trading history.

Input parameters

  • Lot - lot size you can use any lot size, fractional 0.01 or 0.1;
  • TP - take profit;
  • SL - stop loss;
  • NumberOrder - number of orders;
  • Use Trailing Stop - enable / disable trailing stop;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop value;
  • TimeFrameRSI - any time interval for indicator RSI;
  • RSIperiod - the number of unit periods of the indicator RSI (1-100 баров);
  • ValuePricesRSI - at what price the indicator is calculated;
  • MaxpercentRSI - maximum oversold percentage for RSI indicators, preferably 70-100%;
  • MinpercentRSI - minimum overbought percentage for RSI indicators, preferably 1-30%; 
  • MagicNumber - magic number, integer constant used to uniquely identify orders. 

The screenshots show the approximate capabilities of the adviser.  Instructions for configuring advisor Lucky Star RSI. EA work signals here or in profile

Reviews 1
Niklas Templin
23992
Niklas Templin 2023.12.26 19:46 
 

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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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Niklas Templin
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Niklas Templin 2023.12.26 19:46 
 

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