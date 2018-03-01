Panel of MA Mt5

5

This panel shows the price position and the selected MAs for the selected timeframes and symbols.


You can control

  • up to 3 symbols;
  • up to 6 timeframes;
  • up to 10 different Moving Averages.

Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281

Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096


Parameters

  • NUM_BAR - bar number for analysis;
  • timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - names of used timeframes (if set to "current", the timeframe will not be used);
  • symbol_1 .... symbol_3 - names of used symbols (if the field is left blank, the symbol will not be used);
  • weight_MIN_for_total - in the TOTAL field, you can see the sum of the signals for each timeframe and symbol considering the symbol's weight. This parameter sets the minimal sum for displaying the result in TOTAL;
  • Ma_period_1...Ma_period_10 - MA periods;
  • Ma_method_1...Ma_method_10 - methods of MA;
  • Ma_price_1...Ma_price_10 - type of price for MA.
Reviews 2
Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2020.11.17 06:57 
 

👌👌👌

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
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5 (5)
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Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the   Moving Average   indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
Dashboard Envelopes Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Envelopes   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Envelopes for all time frames; watch the current signal from Envelopes by different symbols; look at how far Envelopes is from the price; look at how much the value of Envelopes has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell: Envelopes value upper line; Envelopes value lower line; "the cor
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Wan Ping Fei
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Wan Ping Fei 2020.11.17 06:57 
 

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