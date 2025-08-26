TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor :





Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market?



TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection.









Key Features of TW Scalper Robot:





1- Only One Position at a Time:

Focuses on a single trade with the highest probability of success, avoids unnecessary entries, and maintains risk control.





2- Accurate Detection of Changing Trends:

Utilizes a two-stage filter to identify trends with high precision.





3- Full Capital Management:

Each position is managed with take profit, stop loss, trailing stop, and break-even to ensure your capital is always safe.





4- Trade Timing Capability:

You can set specific times for the robot to operate.





5- Smart and Secure Stop Loss:

Places stop-loss at logical and secure points to minimize potential losses.





6-Performance Under Reasonable Conditions:

Win rate: Between 70% to 80%

Drawdown: Around 10% to 30%





7- Market Volume Analysis:

Uses a volume indicator to determine the strength and validity of trends.





8- Displays Suitable Levels for Trailing Stop:

Identifies technical levels in long-term trends for placing trailing stops.





9- Warning Capability: This feature alerts you before entering high-risk trades, allowing you to pause the robot temporarily if desired, and reactivate it after the risk has passed. 10-Smart Entries with Optimized Stop:

Stop-loss is set based on the signal strength to achieve an optimal risk-reward ratio.





11-Usable on Gold and Short Timeframes (M1 & M5):

Fully optimized for scalping trades on the gold symbol (XAUUSD).









12-Easy Installation + Free Updates:

With dedicated support and continuous updates, always stay one step ahead of the market.







Suggested Settings for Better Performance:



Broker: Any broker with low spread

Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro

Minimum Balance: $1000

Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500

Preferably trade on XAUUSD and in a one-minute timeframe.



and in a timeframe. VPS usage is mandatory for 24/7 operation





For complete guidance on installation and functionality of this expert advisor, check out our tutorial article and full videos. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762670





