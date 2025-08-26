TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor :
Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market?
TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection.
Key Features of TW Scalper Robot:
1- Only One Position at a Time:
Focuses on a single trade with the highest probability of success, avoids unnecessary entries, and maintains risk control.
2- Accurate Detection of Changing Trends:
Utilizes a two-stage filter to identify trends with high precision.
3- Full Capital Management:
Each position is managed with take profit, stop loss, trailing stop, and break-even to ensure your capital is always safe.
4- Trade Timing Capability:
You can set specific times for the robot to operate.
5- Smart and Secure Stop Loss:
Places stop-loss at logical and secure points to minimize potential losses.
6-Performance Under Reasonable Conditions:
Win rate: Between 70% to 80%
Drawdown: Around 10% to 30%
7- Market Volume Analysis:
Uses a volume indicator to determine the strength and validity of trends.
8- Displays Suitable Levels for Trailing Stop:
Identifies technical levels in long-term trends for placing trailing stops.
9- Warning Capability:
This feature alerts you before entering high-risk trades, allowing you to pause the robot temporarily if desired, and reactivate it after the risk has passed.
10-Smart Entries with Optimized Stop:
Stop-loss is set based on the signal strength to achieve an optimal risk-reward ratio.
11-Usable on Gold and Short Timeframes (M1 & M5):
Fully optimized for scalping trades on the gold symbol (XAUUSD).
12-Easy Installation + Free Updates:
With dedicated support and continuous updates, always stay one step ahead of the market.
Suggested Settings for Better Performance:
- Broker: Any broker with low spread
- Account Type: ECN or ECN_Pro
- Minimum Balance: $1000
- Recommended Leverage: At least 1:500
- Preferably trade on XAUUSD and in a one-minute timeframe.
- VPS usage is mandatory for 24/7 operation