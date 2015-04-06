This is an ordinary adviser working on the martingale system. Places orders depending on the intersection of the average price. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a particular currency pair, etc. of assets provided to you by your broker. extern double Lots = 0.01 ; - this is the lot price at which the first buy and sell orders will be opened. extern int TakeProfit = 400 ; - this is the price in points at which orders will be closed with profit. extern int TPB = 300 ; - this is the price in points at which the closing price of two or more orders will be with profit for purchase orders. extern int TPS = 400 ; - this is the price in points for which the closing price of two or more orders will be with profit for sale orders. extern int StopLoss = 1000 ; - this parameter does not work. extern int Slippage = 50 ; - this is the shift for opening orders. extern int Magic = 12347 ; - is the magic number extern int Step = 450 ; - is the distance between orders. extern double Multiplier = 3 ; - this parameter increases the lot of each subsequent open purchase order, or a sale. extern double Depo= 1000.0 ; extern double Persent= 30 ; extern string Quantity= "MartinZ" ;



