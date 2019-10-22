Chart in Chart

You can:

  • observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price
  • evaluate correlation and relationships
  • observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram

Opportunities:

  • "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart
  • "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number
  • shift up / down the chart by value
  • shift the chart to the left
  • "invert" - mirror flip of the chart

Important:

only charts added to MarketWatch are used

Version for MetaTrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43098

