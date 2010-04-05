Panel of signals EA MT4

"All in One" Expert Advisor. The EA collects information from different signals (listed below) on the selected timeframes. Each signal has its own weight. The weight of all signals is summed. If the total weight of signals for a timeframe is greater than the minimum weight, a deal is opened. Operation on each selected timeframe is performed independently. After that, the deal is managed according to the Money Management conditions.


It can work simultaneously on:

  • up to 6 periods;
  • up to 31 popular signals.


Features

  • You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal
  • Trades on each timeframe are managed separately from each other
  • It is possible to set different Money Management for each timeframe

Parameters

  • NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars\. This is recommended for a fast optimization).
  • timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "current", the timeframe will not be used).
  • separate parameters for each signal.
  • a separate weight for each signal (if weight = 0, then the signal is not used).
  • weight_MIN_for_total - the "TOTAL" field shows the sum of the signals for each timeframe, for each symbol, with the signal weight taken into account. This parameter sets the minimum value for outputting the result to "TOTAL".


ММ parameters

  • type_MoneyManagement - Money Management type. Trailing SL is available.
  • inp_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears.
  • inp_TRADE - allow trading.
  • lot_tf_1...lot_tf_6 - lot size. A separate lot size can be set for each TF.
  • sl_pips_tf_1...sl_pips_tf_6 - Stop Loss in pips. A separate SL can be set for each TF.
  • tp_pips_tf_1...tp_pips_tf_6 - Take Profit in pips. A separate TP can be set for each TF.
  • trsl_pips_tf_1...trsl_pips_tf_6 - Trailing Stop Loss in pips. A separate TRSL can be set for each TF.


Description of the signals

  1. "Ma X Ma" - intersection of 2 MA.
  2. "Ma X Price" - intersection of MA and the price.
  3. "Price X BB (out)" - price exceeds the bounds of the Bollinger Bands.
  4. "Price X BB (in)" - price returns within the bounds of the Bollinger Bands.
  5. "Price X Env (out)" - price exceeds the bounds of the Envelope.
  6. "Price X Env (in)" - price returns within the bounds of the Envelope.
  7. "Rsi X Level (out)" - Rsi exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out.
  8. "Rsi X Level (in)" - Rsi returns to bounds of buy out/sell out.
  9. "Mfi X Level (out)" - Mfi exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out.
  10. "Mfi X Level (in)" - Mfi returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out.
  11. "Osma X zero" - OsMA crosses the "0" line.
  12. "Osma Dir" - OsMA direction (inclination of the histogram from the NUM_BAR bar to the NUM_BAR+1 bar).
  13. "Macd X zero (m)" - Macd histogram crosses the "0" line.
  14. "Macd X zero (s)" - Macd signal line crosses the "0" line.
  15. "Macd (m) X (s)" - Macd signal line crosses the histogram.
  16. "Rvi X zero (m)" - Rvi main line crosses the "0" line.
  17. "Rvi X zero (s)" - Rvi signal line crosses the "0" line.
  18. "Rvi (m) X (s) (1)" - Rvi main line crosses the signal line in any zone.
  19. "Rvi (m) X (s) (2)" - Rvi main line crosses the signal line, for the BUY signal in the negative zone, for the SELL signal in the positive zone.
  20. "PorSar X Price" - change in the direction of the PorSAR indicator.
  21. "Sth X Lev (m)(in)" - stochastic returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
  22. "Sth X Lev (m)(out)" - stochastic exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
  23. "Sth X Lev (s)(in)" - stochastic returns to the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
  24. "Sth X Lev (s)(out)" - stochastic exceeds the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
  25. "Sth (m) X (s)" - stochastic mail line crosses the signal line.
  26. "AO" - Awesome Oscillator: 2 green bars in the "+" zone followed by 2 red bars - buy; 2 green bars in the "-" zone followed by 2 red bars - sell.
  27. "Ma u/d Price" - Ma above of below the price.
  28. "Rsi (Level)" - Rsi is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out.
  29. "Mfi (Level)" - Mfi is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out.
  30. "Sth (Level)(m)" - stochastic is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out (main line).
  31. "Sth (Level)(s)" - stochastic is beyond the bounds of buy out/sell out (signal line).
Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.64 (11)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Moving Along Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Moving Along USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON M15 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
Experts
This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
3.94 (52)
Experts
MyGrid Scalper You either lead it — or it leads you. 29,000+ downloads since 2022 — no hype, no noise, no discounts. Just consistent execution in the hands of those who understand Basic Info Symbol: Any (default optimized: XAUUSD) Timeframe: Any (default optimized: M5 ) Type: Grid-based EA with soft martingale (default 1.5) Lot control: Set multiplier to 1.0 for fixed lots Account type: ECN recommended but not required Broker: Any broker, low spread preferred Live & demo ready: Backtested, for
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for
FREE
Sunflower
Kun Jiao
Experts
The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal. It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance. Parameter Description Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000 For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time. For a $10,000 account, you can optionally e
FREE
MACD LevelTrader
Eduard Gluhov
Experts
Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
FREE
Shauns FVG
Shaun Mark Featherstone
Experts
Shaun’s FVG EA (Free Edition)   is a rules‑based Fair Value Gap pullback system built for XAUUSD M15. It identifies bullish/bearish imbalance zones, waits for a pullback into the gap, and only then executes a trade — ensuring entries are based on structure rather than impulse. How It Trades Fair Value Gap detection   for institutional imbalance zones Pullback confirmation   before entry Trend alignment   via SMA direction Optional RSI + ATR filters   to avoid weak signals Higher‑timeframe conf
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Clock Trades EURUSD
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades EURUSD is a free, limited version of Clock Trades , the smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Binary Options Advisor
Sergey Yashchenko
Experts
Fully automatic expert for Binary Options trading at Grand Capital broker https://clck.ru/3GEm6E . I think there is no need to explain all the advantages of Binary options trading in MT4 to knowledgeable people, I will name the most important advantages: 1) No loss of precious time when switching from MT4 to broker in the browser; 2) A variety of indicators and scripts for MT4; 3) The ability to trade automatically. In most cases, the ADVISER closes the position from the first trade, but the ma
FREE
Picidea Hunter
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.5 (10)
Experts
SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M15 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutionary Expert Advisor from   Marc Albrecht Trading . Built wit
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
More from author
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. If you want to do optimizati
Dashboard RSI for Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
Lusaka mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4 (3)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
Jakarta
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
FREE
Jakarta mt5
Mikhail Mitin
3 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
FREE
Panel of signals MT5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilities
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
Panel of signals MT4
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Utilities
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
Dashboard Moving Average mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the Moving Average indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the curr
FREE
Lusaka
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
Dashboard Momentum Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Momentum  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from  Momentum  on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  Momentum  for different symbols; watch the current Momentum   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: value of Momentum Signal type: Momentum crosses "100" line Momentum upper/lower "100" line Momentum direction Work option: all
Dashboard Alligator Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Alligator  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from  Alligator  on all timeframes; watch the current signal from   Alligator   for different symbols; watch the current   Alligator   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: Jaw Teeths Lips Jaw - Teeth Jaw - Lips Teeth - Lips Signal type: Lips - Teeth -  green line (lips) crosses red line (tee
Dashboard Moving Average mt4
Mikhail Mitin
5 (5)
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the   Moving Average   indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the
FREE
Panel of MA Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Utilities
This panel shows the price position and the selected MAs for the selected timeframes and symbols. You can control up to 3 symbols; up to 6 timeframes; up to 10 different Moving Averages. Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096 Parameters NUM_BAR - bar number for analysis; timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - names of used timeframes (if set to "current", the timeframe will not be used); symbol_1 ....
FREE
Medellin
Mikhail Mitin
4 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   2 DeMarker (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
FREE
Cape Town
Mikhail Mitin
3 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   CCI and OsMA (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candle
FREE
Convert set file mt5 to mt4
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilities
Conversion of ".set" files created in the MT5 terminal for use in the MT4 terminal. The script is great for cross platform experts. How to work: place the source files ".set" in the local terminal folder\MQL5\Files run the script the ".set" files for the MT4 terminal appeared in the local terminal folder (the end of the file name "* -MT4.set") Created on MT5 build 1755 from 18/01/18 Please leave your feedback after using.
FREE
Panel of MA Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
The panel shows the relative position of the price and the selected moving averages (MA) for the selected timeframes and symbols. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 10 different Moving Averages. Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28281 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28096 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timefr
FREE
Virtual Sl Tp and trailing Sl MT4
Mikhail Mitin
1 (1)
Utilities
Why use virtual SL / TP? Broker stop/freeze level limitations Hidden exits for scalping strategies Advanced trailing logic not available in standard MT tools Additional safety layer for EAs and manual trading Stop Loss modes (4 types): Fixed Stop Loss -  Classic fixed SL defined in points. Trailing Stop Loss -  Standard trailing following the price. Trailing to Breakeven -  Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) -  A multi-step
Raptor MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
use on EURUSD use on M5 price and indicator analysis. Deals is in the direction of the trend. analysis 4 TimeFrame. Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture. The algorithm shown in the screenshot below Sets is in Comments Advantages Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Strong Levels MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Strong Levels — Support & Resistance Indicator Idicator for automatic detection of strong price consolidation levels. Designed to help traders identify important   support and resistance zones   on the chart.This indicator is intended for   market analysis , not for generating trade signals. How it works Strong Levels analyzes price behavior using: 2 Moving Averages 1 MACD a proprietary multi-factor algorithm The same algorithm is used by the author in personal trading. The indicator detec
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review