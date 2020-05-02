MMM Japanese Candle Sticks

The EA strategy:

it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision;

You should purchase this EA because:

  1. it has been tested for a long time; 
  2. its indicator was deeply improved and optimized;
  3. the program is bugs free; 
  4. it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness; 
  5. it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology;
  6. it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day;
  7. define the maximum spread value to trade;
  8. define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading.

Short Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Short Positions;
  • Stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Lots volume for Short Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Short Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).

Long Positions Inputs

  • Take profit for Long Positions;
  • Stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Lots volume for Long Positions;
  • Trailing stop loss for Long Positions;
  • Maximum number of simultaneous Long positions (-1 = free).

EA Engine Inputs

  • Minimum equity percentage to allow new positions;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade;
  • Magic Number;
  • The starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • The ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h);
  • Display EA messages.

Candles Indicator's inputs

  • Candles' Period
This EA is optimized for the asset EURUSD at timeframe M15 for the period btween 01/01/2019 and 12/31/2019. If you want to trade another asset or work at a different timeframe, I strongly recommend you to perform inputs optimization by using the platform's Strategy Tester utility. This way it will surely find the best input values for you automatically. Learn something about the Strategy Tester usage.
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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