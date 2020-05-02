MMM Japanese Candle Sticks

The EA strategy :

it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision;

You should purchase this EA because :

it has been tested for a long time; its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free; it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness; it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad time to trade inputs to avoid trading between 2 bad hours of day; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading.

Short Positions Inputs

Take profit for Short Positions;

Stop loss for Short Positions;

Lots volume for Short Positions ;

; Trailing stop loss for Short Positions ;

; Maximum number of simultaneous Short positions (-1 = free).