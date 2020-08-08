Salvador Mt5

5

Genaral:

  • Not martingale, not a grid;
  • Use on EURUSD
  • Use on M5
  • EA was opimized only on 2020 year

Signals:

There is a good rational algorithm. Work of 3 indicators: WRP, DeMarker, CCI (from 3 timeframes) (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator)

Stop Loss/Take Profit:

  • There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
  • There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit;
  • There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot

Important:

  • EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
  • Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
  • Very well optimized for EURUSD.


Reviews 3
Andi
436
Andi 2023.12.21 08:51 
 

Great EA. Thanks a lot. Works profitbale on my Demo Acc on EURCHF. after quite a lot of trying an backtesting. ;))

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5
Mikhail Mitin
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. If you want to do optimizati
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Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
Dashboard Alligator Mt4
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
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Jakarta mt5
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
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Lusaka
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Dashboard Moving Average mt5
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Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the Moving Average indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the curr
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Dashboard Momentum Mt5
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Excellent dashboard for analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Momentum  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from  Momentum  on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  Momentum  for different symbols; watch the current Momentum   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: value of Momentum Signal type: Momentum crosses "100" line Momentum upper/lower "100" line Momentum direction Work option: all
Panel of signals EA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
"All in One" Expert Advisor. The EA collects information from different signals (listed below) on the selected timeframes. Each signal has its own weight. The weight of all signals is summed. If the total weight of signals for a timeframe is greater than the minimum weight, a deal is opened. Operation on each selected timeframe is performed independently. After that, the deal is managed according to the Money Management conditions. It can work simultaneously on: up to 6 periods; up to 31 popula
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4 (1)
Experts
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:   2 DeMarker (from 2 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
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Mikhail Mitin
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Utilities
Conversion of ".set" files created in the MT5 terminal for use in the MT4 terminal. The script is great for cross platform experts. How to work: place the source files ".set" in the local terminal folder\MQL5\Files run the script the ".set" files for the MT4 terminal appeared in the local terminal folder (the end of the file name "* -MT4.set") Created on MT5 build 1755 from 18/01/18 Please leave your feedback after using.
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Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
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Panel of MA Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
1 (1)
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Why use virtual SL / TP? Broker stop/freeze level limitations Hidden exits for scalping strategies Advanced trailing logic not available in standard MT tools Additional safety layer for EAs and manual trading Stop Loss modes (4 types): Fixed Stop Loss -  Classic fixed SL defined in points. Trailing Stop Loss -  Standard trailing following the price. Trailing to Breakeven -  Stop Loss moves to the trade open price once profit conditions are met. Trailing by jumps (advanced mode) -  A multi-step
Raptor MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
use on EURUSD use on M5 price and indicator analysis. Deals is in the direction of the trend. analysis 4 TimeFrame. Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture. The algorithm shown in the screenshot below Sets is in Comments Advantages Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Strong Levels MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Strong Levels — Support & Resistance Indicator Idicator for automatic detection of strong price consolidation levels. Designed to help traders identify important   support and resistance zones   on the chart.This indicator is intended for   market analysis , not for generating trade signals. How it works Strong Levels analyzes price behavior using: 2 Moving Averages 1 MACD a proprietary multi-factor algorithm The same algorithm is used by the author in personal trading. The indicator detec
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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Dennis JustA
88
Dennis JustA 2024.03.20 11:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andi
436
Andi 2023.12.21 08:51 
 

Great EA. Thanks a lot. Works profitbale on my Demo Acc on EURCHF. after quite a lot of trying an backtesting. ;))

AGLA777444
28
AGLA777444 2021.03.09 08:01 
 

Хорош для фьючерса на Si

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.09 19:36
Thank you very much
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