After months of hard work and development, we are delighted to release Cloud 9 into the MQL4 MarketPlace!

Cloud 9 is a unique fully-automated trend robot designed to work on a variety of currency pairs. It utilizes moving averages and a complex theory of the ichimoku cloud, catching strong trends in currency markets.

Historically, manual traders have lacked patience and discipline. Cloud 9 has no such problem. It scan the markets 24/5 searching for its specific entries without any need for human intervention; placing trades with sniper-like accuracy!

The default settings on your initial download of Cloud 9 are for EURUSD 5 mins. Any paying customers will have immediate access to Stop Loss and Take Profit recommendations for other currency pairs. Of course, the robot can be optimized by yourself but if you are unable to do this, the latest data will be provided. This robot's default initial lot size is 0.01 lots, which of course can be altered depending on your risk appetite.

Cloud 9 has an excellent forward record on numerous currency pairs. Please check the latest data on GBPCHF!

We pride ourselves on customer service. If you need any support please do not hesitate to contact us. We will be more than happy to help you set up your EA if you are unsure with anything or if this is your first time using EAs.

Happy automation everybody!







