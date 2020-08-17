Dashboard Ichimoku Mt4
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 October 2020
- Activations: 5
🔍 What this dashboard does
The panel displays:
- Current Ichimoku signal per symbol
- Current Ichimoku signal per timeframe
- Key Ichimoku line values
- Signal direction summary
Instead of switching charts manually,
you can analyze the market structure in seconds.
📊 Available Ichimoku values
Each cell may display:
- Tenkan-Sen
- Kijun-Sen
- Senkou Span A
- Senkou Span B
- Chikou Span
- Span A – Span B difference
This allows detailed analysis or quick signal filtering.
📈 Signal types
The dashboard can detect:
- Tenkan-Sen crossing Kijun-Sen
- Senkou Span A crossing Senkou Span B
- Indicator crossing Price
- All 3 lines aligned in one direction
Cell colors:
- Blue background → Buy signal
- Red background → Sell signal
🛠 Work modes
You can choose:
- ALL SYMBOLS (from Market Watch)
- ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL
- CUSTOM SYMBOL LIST
This makes it suitable for:
- intraday monitoring
- multi-pair trading
- trend filtering
- signal confirmation
🔔 Notifications
You can receive alerts via:
- Terminal Alert
- Journal message
- Push notification
🚀 Quick Start
-
Attach the dashboard to any chart
-
Select working mode (All / Current / Custom)
-
Choose timeframes
-
Monitor signals in the table
The dashboard does not open trades.
It is an analytical tool.
⚠️ Important notes
- This is NOT a trading robot.
- It does NOT open or close trades.
- Signals are analytical and should be confirmed by your strategy.
- For best performance, avoid adding too many symbols simultaneously.
📌 Who is it for?
- Traders using Ichimoku-based strategies
- Multi-timeframe analysts
- Intraday traders monitoring several pairs
- Users who want a fast overview without switching charts
⚠️ Other dashboards
Dashboards (Meta Trader 4):
- BIG DASHBOARD (all in one)
- Moving Average
- Bollinger Bands
- Envelopes
- MACD
- RSI
- Ichimoku
- Stochastic
- Alligator
- Parabolic SAR
- Momentum
Dashboards (Meta Trader 5):
After use, please write your comment, this will help us make the product better.