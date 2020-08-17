Dashboard Ichimoku Mt5

5

🔍 What this dashboard does

The panel displays:

  • Current Ichimoku signal per symbol
  • Current Ichimoku signal per timeframe
  • Key Ichimoku line values
  • Signal direction summary


Instead of switching charts manually,

you can analyze the market structure in seconds.

📊 Available Ichimoku values

Each cell may display:

  • Tenkan-Sen
  • Kijun-Sen
  • Senkou Span A
  • Senkou Span B
  • Chikou Span
  • Span A – Span B difference


This allows detailed analysis or quick signal filtering.

📈 Signal types

The dashboard can detect:

  • Tenkan-Sen crossing Kijun-Sen
  • Senkou Span A crossing Senkou Span B
  • Indicator crossing Price
  • All 3 lines aligned in one direction


Cell colors:

  • Blue background → Buy signal
  • Red background → Sell signal

🛠 Work modes

You can choose:

  • ALL SYMBOLS (from Market Watch)
  • ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL
  • CUSTOM SYMBOL LIST


This makes it suitable for:

  • intraday monitoring
  • multi-pair trading
  • trend filtering
  • signal confirmation

🔔 Notifications

You can receive alerts via:

  • Terminal Alert
  • Journal message
  • Push notification
  • E-mail

🚀 Quick Start

  1. Attach the dashboard to any chart

  2. Select working mode (All / Current / Custom)

  3. Choose timeframes

  4. Monitor signals in the table

The dashboard does not open trades.

It is an analytical tool.

⚠️ Important notes

  • This is NOT a trading robot.
  • It does NOT open or close trades.
  • Signals are analytical and should be confirmed by your strategy.
  • For best performance, avoid adding too many symbols simultaneously.

📌 Who is it for?

  • Traders using Ichimoku-based strategies
  • Multi-timeframe analysts
  • Intraday traders monitoring several pairs
  • Users who want a fast overview without switching charts

⚠️ Other dashboards

After use, please write your comment, this will help us make the product better.


Reviews 1
Roman Zakurdaiev
90
Roman Zakurdaiev 2022.02.15 07:14 
 

Excellent

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Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Shaoping Kuang
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Experts
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Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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Roman Zakurdaiev
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Roman Zakurdaiev 2022.02.15 07:14 
 

Excellent

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