Dashboard RSI Mt4

Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4 - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all profitable orders . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w