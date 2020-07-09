Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt5
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 11 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Great dashboard for market analytics.
The panel helps analyze the values of the Bollinger Bands indicator and prices.
Using this panel you can:
- watch the current signal from the Bollinger Bands for all time frames;
- watch the current signal with the Bollinger Bands for different characters;
- look at how far the Bollinger Bands is from the price;
- look at how much the Bollinger Bands value has changed;
- several types of signals for analytics.
Value of cell:
- Bollinger Bands main line;
- Bollinger Bands upper line;
- Bollinger Bands lower line;
- Bollinger Bands upper line minus Bollinger Bands lower line .
Signal type (switched by a button on the graph):
- price is upper then upper BB, price is lower than lower BB;
- price crosses upper/lower BB out;
- price crosses upper/lower BB inside.
Work option:
- All symbols added to Market Watch
- current character only;
- characters from the list.
Colour:
- if the background of the cell is “blue”, then this is a buy signal
- if the background of the cell is "red", then this is a sell signal
Notification about new signal:
- Alert to Terminal
- Print to Terminal
- Push to Mobile app
Parameters:
- type_symbols - selection of a working option: ALL SYMBOLS MARKET WATCH - all symbols from "Market Watch"; ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL - only the current character; INPUT SYMBOLS - characters from the list;
- input_symbols - a list of characters to work with (used if the work option is INPUT SYMBOLS);
- BB_num_bar - number of the used bar for the analysis of Bollinger Bands (0 - current);
- BB_period - period of the Bollinger Bands;
- BB_shift - shift of Bollinger Bands;
- BB_deviation - Bollinger Bands standart deviation;
- BB_price - used price of Bollinger Bands.
Dashboards (Meta Trader 4):
- BIG DASHBOARD (all in one)
- Moving Average
- Bollinger Bands
- Envelopes
- MACD
- RSI
- Ichimoku
- Stochastic
- Alligator
- Parabolic SAR
- Momentum
Dashboards (Meta Trader 5):
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