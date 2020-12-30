Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA

Savage Trades M.T.A. is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.

1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert.

3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade.

4.) Auto adjusting Fibonacci retracement levels based on the popular 72Hr. trading strategy.

5.) Indicator is built into E.A.





The link to the private Telegram Group will be in the "About" tab of your purchased product.

After purchase, gain access to Free Add-on indicators for more confluence and set file settings in the private telegram group.





Input List and Descriptions:

inp506: Bullish Reversal/Retracement Warning #1 inp734: Terminal Alert Notification for Bullish Reversal/Retracement Warning #1 (should have the same value as inp506) inp586: Bullish Reversal/Retracement Warning #2 inp733: Terminal Alert Notification for Bullish Reversal/Retracement Warning #2 (should have the same value as inp586) inp553: Bearish Reversal/Retracement Warning #1 inp737: Terminal Alert Notification for Bearish Reversal/Retracement Warning #1 (should have the same value as inp553) inp711: Bearish Reversal/Retracement Warning #2 inp738: Terminal Alert Notification for Bearish Reversal/Retracement Warning #2 (should have the same value as inp711) inp459: Long Positions (BUY): Take Profit (in pips) - Stop Loss (in pips) - Volume = Lot Size inp460: Short Positions (BUY): Take Profit (in pips) - Stop Loss (in pips) - Volume = Lot Size inp725: Fibonacci Retracement levels (In whole numbers, each separated by comma)







