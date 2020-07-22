Dashboard Signals Mt4

Great smart dashboard for market analytics.

Using this dashboard you can:
  • find signals from different indicators from  all timeframes;
  • find signals from the Moving Average from  all symbols;

Include:
  • 9 indicators (10 in Mt5 version);
  • 27 signals (29 in Mt5 version);
  • "Total" page.

Indicators and signals:
  1. MOVING AVERAGE
    • MA cross Price - MA crosses Price;
    • MA more/less Price - MA higher/lower Price;
  2. BOLLINGER BANDS
    • BB crosses Price (in)- Price crosses Bollinger (upper/lower line) inside;
    • BB crosses Price (out) - Price crosses Bollinger (upper/lower line) outside;
    • BB more/less Price- price < BB(low) or price > BB(upper)
  3. Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence (MACD)
    • MACD x '0' (main)- MACD crosses zero line (by histogram line);
    • MACD x '0' (sign) - MACD crosses zero line (by signal line) ;
    • MACD Main x Sign- main line (histogram) crosses signal line;
  4. Relative Strength index (RSI)
    • RSI x Level (in)- RSI crosses level sell out/buy out inside;
    • RSI x Level (out) - RSI crosses level sell out/buy out outside;
    • RSI <> Level RSI < level sell out or RSI > level buy out;
  5. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
    • Tenkan x KijunTenkan crosses Kijun (The Golden Cross / The Dead Cross);
    • Senkou A x B Senkou A crosses Senkou B;
    • more/less Price- Price higher/lower than cloud - KUMO;
    • 3 lines- price < Tenkan, Tenkan < Kijun, Kijun < Kumo or price > Tenkan, Tenkan > Kijun, Kijun > Kumo;
  6. Stochastic Oscillator
    • Stoch x Level (in)- Stochastic crosses level sell out/buy out inside;
    • Stoch x Level (out) Stochastic crosses level sell out/buy out outside;
    • Stoch Main x Sign- main line crosses signal line;
    • Stoch <> Level main line Stoch < level sell out or main line Stoch > level buy out;
  7. Alligator
    • Lips teeth- Lips line crosses Teeth line;
    • 3 lines and price- JAW > TEETH > LIPS and price crosses LIPS from bottom to top OR JAW < TEETH < LIPS and price crosses LIPS from top to bottom;
    • Direction JAW > TEETH > LIPS or JAW < TEETH < LIPS;
    • Parabolic Stop and Reverse system (Parabolic SAR)
      • ParSAR x Price - indicator crosses Price;
      • ParSAR <> Price- indicator higher/lower than price;
    • Momentum
      • Momentum cross 100- indicator crosses "100" line;
      • Momentum and 100- indicator higher/lower than "100" line;
      • Momentum dir- indicator direction (growths or falls).

    Work option:
    • all symbols attached to Market Watch
    • current symbol only
    • symbols from the list

    Colour:
    • if the background of the cell is “blue”, then this is a buy signal
    • if the background of the cell is "red", then this is a sell signal

    Parameters:
    • Type of symbols- selection of a working option: ALL SYMBOLS MARKET WATCH - all symbols from "Market Watch"; ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL - only the current symbol; INPUT SYMBOLS - symbols from the list;
    • Input symbols- a list of symbols to work with (if "type_symbols" is INPUT SYMBOLS);
    • Indicator parameters

    After use- please write your comment, this will help us make the product better.





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    Experts
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    Andrzej Banowicz
    1410
    Andrzej Banowicz 2021.03.11 20:56 
     

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    Mikhail Mitin
    38788
    Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.16 22:55
    Thank you for your comment
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