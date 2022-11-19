MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro

3.58

MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs.

Note: Download and test the MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro demo version on your demo account here.

You can download the MT5 version here: MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5

For detailed documentation: Complete User Guideline & Inputs

Features:

  • Customizable lot size in destination account, with support for proportional copying (e.g., fractional multiplier: source lot 0.2, multiplier 0.5, destination lot 0.1).
  • Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit in destination account or copy from source account.
  • Copy closing of trades from source to destination accounts.
  • Martingale copy trades in destination account upon losing (e.g., source lot 0.03, destination lot 0.03, next lot 0.06 if loss; or destination lot 0.02, next lot 0.04 if loss).
  • Copy trade reversely (SL and TP would be reversed as well).
  • Copy symbols with suffix.
  • Enable/disable trade comments.
  • Copy, modify, or delete pending orders.
  • Limit number of open transactions or closed trades per day in destination account.
  • Copy trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts or vice versa.
  • Additional risk management features for enhanced control.

Note: For optimal performance, assign a unique magic number for each new session to ensure martingale logic functions correctly. Source and destination accounts must share the same configuration, and saving settings as set files is recommended to avoid confusion. By default, set destination lot size to 0 to copy the source lot size; otherwise, specify a custom lot size for the destination.

Important Advice:
This is a professional trade copying tool, not a profit-generating system. Ensure proper setup to match your trading requirements:

  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.
  • Regular updates and optimized configurations are released periodically. Check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above for the latest recommendations.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


Reviews 14
biller4
70
biller4 2024.04.19 16:37 
 

he gave very nice support when needed for now the product working good im still checking it

Rowskie
114
Rowskie 2024.03.19 21:38 
 

This trade copier works EXACTLY how you want. You can change everything how you want. 5 stars.

NOVAsolutions
20
NOVAsolutions 2024.01.30 21:35 
 

Incredible support, quick response, involved in the smooth running of the program and helping you until the problem is solved (when there is a problem)! Well deserved 5 stars!

More from author
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , a cutting-edge indicator leveraging non-parametric kernel regression to deliver smooth, adaptive trend analysis. Inspired by the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this tool applies Gaussian kernel smoothing to price data, creating dynamic envelopes that adapt to market volatility without the excessive lag of traditional moving averages. Widely acclaimed on platforms like TradingView and praised by traders worldwide for its prec
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT5, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It stre
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse price moves, rooted in hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its flexible configurations and robust risk safeguards, this EA is favored by scalpe
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It strea
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your price action trading with the Higher Highs and Lows MT4 indicator, a robust tool that leverages fractal analysis to pinpoint key swing points and identify trend-defining patterns like Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Higher Lows (HL) for clear insights into market direction. Drawing from foundational price action principles rooted in Dow Theory from the early 1900s and popularized in modern trading by experts like Al Brooks in his "Trading Price Action" seri
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT4, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the Br
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT5 account to multiple MT5 or MT4 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : Download
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite a
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Enhance your portfolio risk management with the Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically track and trail the total profit of your account or specific magic number trades on MetaTrader 5, closing all trades when the current profit falls below the last peak profit. Praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its dynamic profit-locking mechanism, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT4, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Simplify your trading with the STM Trade Panel MT4, a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline trade execution and management on MetaTrader 4, offering one-click order placement and automated trade closure based on customizable profit and loss thresholds. Highly regarded on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its intuitive interface and efficient trade control, this EA is a go-to tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices,
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Filter:
Simeon Ojabuno-Matoyeno
38
Simeon Ojabuno-Matoyeno 2024.11.06 17:04 
 

I just had a painful experience with this EA, from what @Biswarup said the Copier stop copying trade when the safeguard percentage drawdown is reached but in my own case after the percentage was reached it closed all open trades, and I just lost USD237. I was not expecting it to close all the trades rather to close few trades to keep it within the drawdown limit. Please look into this.

Beside this the EA is working fine.

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.11.06 17:10
Sorry for your inconvenience. I have recently added one input for this close option to be optional. Please take the latest version and set it false
biller4
70
biller4 2024.04.19 16:37 
 

he gave very nice support when needed for now the product working good im still checking it

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.04.19 16:49
thanks a lot for your support. Please let me know in case you need any assistance in future regarding setup.
Rowskie
114
Rowskie 2024.03.19 21:38 
 

This trade copier works EXACTLY how you want. You can change everything how you want. 5 stars.

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.03.20 02:27
Thank you so much for your feedback.
Moidu Parol
661
Moidu Parol 2024.02.27 18:58 
 

Hi sir, He ea working good. But we forced to use the end time and it's closes at the end time. How I can hold more than 24 hours or more days. Please let me know asap to avoid loosing more.

naveen prabhu
21
naveen prabhu 2024.02.12 16:56 
 

its working great, Martingale option working well. Thanks for faster response...

NOVAsolutions
20
NOVAsolutions 2024.01.30 21:35 
 

Incredible support, quick response, involved in the smooth running of the program and helping you until the problem is solved (when there is a problem)! Well deserved 5 stars!

nikos arvanitakis
156
nikos arvanitakis 2023.12.21 22:49 
 

This robot doesn't work unfortunately it's a failure it keeps crashing and puts whatever it wants this I bought it for signal copying after a lost in the change to multiply and it doesn't work I paid them or send me my money back or send me a program that works properly Otherwise you are a fraud and I will report you here

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.12.22 05:07
If you have time to get into video call I can show you the proper steps to setup. My telegram pops1990
Gold State
24
Gold State 2023.12.03 05:36 
 

do not waste your money i spent 40 dollars it was a waste the graphic is so bad I'm not going into it this guy is bad news bad bot bad everything

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.12.03 07:09
I don't understand what do you mean by graphics here. It is a trade copier. If you have proof something is not working. Please show me that. Among so many features it may happen that something is not working for you for wrong setup. If you follow the setit properly it should work.
Manjunath Suresh Vaidya
766
Manjunath Suresh Vaidya 2023.12.01 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Tarek Zaghloul Mohamed
232
Ahmed Tarek Zaghloul Mohamed 2023.06.13 19:37 
 

It's been more than four months since I began raising critical issues and offering suggestions to enhance the EA. Unfortunately, there has been no response or action from the author's side, despite promises of necessary updates,

I had provided feedback in the form of issues and suggestions to be considered, but regrettably, no progress has been made,

In the end, I find myself unable to apply the EA to a real account, and it feels like a waste of time and money to have purchased this EA.

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.10.31 04:50
I have provided support multiple times, but if you want the product to be completely changed then it is your own requirement. I cant change the basic functionalities of the EA and rewrite it entirely. what it should do, it does without flaw and I have evidence for that.
Woot Suraphanphithak
1074
Woot Suraphanphithak 2023.05.04 07:46 
 

Good Product, Good Support, Fast Response

L Fiabu
29
L Fiabu 2023.04.25 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.04.25 16:32
Thank you so much Faibu. I really appreciate your feedback.
Sleepyman18
94
Sleepyman18 2023.04.17 20:39 
 

Great product and great seller! Helped me install the program quickly. Thanks for the help! Definitely a seller you can trust

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.04.17 20:42
Thank you so much for your patience. If you face any challenges later please let me know.
adamtraders
347
adamtraders 2023.01.02 19:15 
 

Not long ago I bought the MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro adviser, I am satisfied with the product, but even more pleased with its author, for responsiveness, he goes to the meeting, you can safely ask him if you find a flaw in the product, he always goes to the meeting, a serious and experienced programmer , I advise everyone to buy this copier!

Biswarup Banerjee
39605
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2023.01.02 19:17
Thank you so much sir. I am grateful to your initial testing. A major credit goes to you for improving this product day by day
Reply to review