MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs.

Note: Download and test the MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro demo version on your demo account here.

You can download the MT5 version here: MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5

For detailed documentation: Complete User Guideline & Inputs

Features:

Customizable lot size in destination account, with support for proportional copying (e.g., fractional multiplier: source lot 0.2, multiplier 0.5, destination lot 0.1).

Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit in destination account or copy from source account.

Copy closing of trades from source to destination accounts.

Martingale copy trades in destination account upon losing (e.g., source lot 0.03, destination lot 0.03, next lot 0.06 if loss; or destination lot 0.02, next lot 0.04 if loss).

Copy trade reversely (SL and TP would be reversed as well).

Copy symbols with suffix.

Enable/disable trade comments.

Copy, modify, or delete pending orders.

Limit number of open transactions or closed trades per day in destination account.

Copy trades from MT4 to MT5 accounts or vice versa.

Additional risk management features for enhanced control.

Note: For optimal performance, assign a unique magic number for each new session to ensure martingale logic functions correctly. Source and destination accounts must share the same configuration, and saving settings as set files is recommended to avoid confusion. By default, set destination lot size to 0 to copy the source lot size; otherwise, specify a custom lot size for the destination.

Important Advice:

This is a professional trade copying tool, not a profit-generating system. Ensure proper setup to match your trading requirements:

Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.

Regular updates and optimized configurations are released periodically. Check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above for the latest recommendations.

