Dashboard MACD MT 5

Great dashboard for market analytics.

The panel helps to analyze the values of the MACD indicator and Macd`s signals.


Using this panel you can:
  • watch the current signal from Macd for all time frames;
  • watch the current signal from Macd by different symbols;
  • look Macd value (main line and signal line);
  • look different between Main line and Signal Line;
  • several types of signals for analytics.

Values in the table cell:
  • Macd value (main line);
  • Macd value (signal line);
  • main line minus signal line.


Signal type:
  • Macd crosses "0" level (by main line);
  • Macd crosses "0" level (by signal line) ;
  • main line crosses signal line.


Work option:
  • All symbols added to Market Watch
  • current character only;
  • characters from the list.

Colour:
  • if the background of the cell is “blue”, then this is a buy signal
  • if the background of the cell is "red", then this is a sell signal


Notification about new signal:

  • Alert to Terminal
  • Print to Terminal
  • Push to Mobile app
  • E-mail


Parameters:
  • type_symbols - selection of a working option: ALL SYMBOLS MARKET WATCH - all symbols from "Market Watch"; ONLY CURRENT SYMBOL - only the current character; INPUT SYMBOLS - characters from the list;
  • input_symbols - a list of characters to work with (used if the work option is INPUT SYMBOLS);
  • Macd_num_bar - the number of the used bar for the analysis of Macd (0 - current);
  • Macd_fast - fast period of Macd;
  • Macd_slow - slow period of Macd;
  • Macd_signal - signal period of Macd;
  • Macd_price - used price of Macd.












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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
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Mikhail Mitin
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