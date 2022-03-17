Layer Master Toolbox

5

Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4

Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders.

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705

FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!
Master Grid Trading with Precision

Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can:
  • Deploy hundreds of orders instantly
  • Manage multiple positions effortlessly
  • Control risk with precision
  • Monitor performance in real-time

Core Features

Advanced Order Management
Layer Master Toolbox helps trades Deploy multiple orders with one click. It has the ability for you to draw a Visual zone drawing for precise grid order placement.
The Layer Master Support for all order types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit) and helps you know your position by giving Real-time price level and pip distance display

Professional Risk Management
We help the trade manage risk with Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit management, One-click breakeven function, Total risk calculation,  Target profit monitoring and execution of Bulk position modification (Change of Stoploss, take profit or even partial exits). 

Real-Time Trading Information
As grid traders ourselves - we understand it is critical to know the key trading metrics. So we show you: Total positions and volume, Cumulative profit/loss tracking, Risk exposure monitoring, Performance metrics and current Position details.

Efficient Trade Controls
In a fast market - speed is critical and easy to used controls help performance. We provide One-click mass order closure, Quick pending order deletion, Visual SL/TP adjustment, Zone-based order management and even Instant breakeven functions. 

Why Traders Choose Layer Master

- Speed: Deploy hundreds of orders in seconds
- Precision: Visual tools for exact price levels
- Control: Manage multiple positions effortlessly
- Flexibility: Works with any trading strategy
- Reliability: Professional-grade stability

Perfect For:
Grid Trading Strategies, Layer Trading, Dollar cost averaging, breakout traders, news traders, traders needing Multiple Position Management and Risk-Managed Trading.

Professional Trading Tools
To make life easier - we have the functionality to Customizable the user interface, Adjustable colors and size, Clear performance metrics, Comprehensive trade information and give One-click management features.

Technical Specifications

This version is for MT4 and MT5 version (link above). Works with all brokers using MT4.Regular updates and support. Professional documentation


Start Trading Smarter
Transform your grid trading today with Layer Master - the professional's choice for advanced order management.

*Includes free updates and professional support*
Reviews 6
Tim D
23
Tim D 2025.02.07 00:02 
 

If I could describe this software in one word, it would be "indispensable". As someone who actively manages multiple positions across volatile markets, this tool has revolutionized how I trade. The ability to layer in trades seamlessly and adjust positions in real-time has been an absolute game changer. What truly sets it apart is its "speed and precision". When I spot a pullback after a shift in price behaviour, I can execute entries, scale in/out, or secure breakeven points in seconds.. no more frantic clicking or manual calculations. The “average” feature alone is worth its weight in gold: it automatically calculates breakeven across all open positions in a single click, eliminating guesswork and ensuring I lock in risk-free trades the moment the market turns in my favour. Before using this software, managing so many positions felt overwhelming. Now, I trade with confidence, knowing I can adapt to market swings faster than ever. The peace of mind it provides is unmatched! I literally can’t imagine trading without it. If you’re serious about optimizing your strategy, minimizing risk, and staying agile in fast-moving markets, this is the tool you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just an EA; it’s a strategic edge.

Lorenzo Bucad
199
Lorenzo Bucad 2024.11.09 16:50 
 

This is one of my most sought out EA. Works like a charm!

Asim Noor
49
Asim Noor 2024.09.05 13:19 
 

This indicator/EA is an excellent product, I use it to trade GOLD and it does what I expect ,Peter the developer was very prompt in dealing with an issue and it was sorted in no time . Would recommend this trading tool . Fabulous!!!

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can: Deploy hun
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Dom inate   the Markets   with   Professional   Support   & Resistance Detection Finally , an   indicator   that does   the   heavy   lifting for you. Stop   squ inting at charts   trying   to identify   support and resistance levels manually . Our   Automatic   SN R Indicator   transforms   your trading by   instantly   revealing the critical price   levels that  professional  traders are watching! Why   Traders   Are   Switching   to   Automate d SN R Detection Manual   analysis takes   hou
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Dominate the Markets with Professional Support & Resistance Detection Finally , an   indicator   that does   the   heavy   lifting for you.   Stop   squ inting at charts   trying   to identify   support and resistance levels manually . Our   Automatic   SN R Indicator   transforms   your trading by   instantly   revealing the critical price   levels that  professional  traders are watching! Why   Traders   Are   Switching   to   Automate d SN R Detection Manual   analysis takes   hours   an d
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Tim D
23
Tim D 2025.02.07 00:02 
 

If I could describe this software in one word, it would be "indispensable". As someone who actively manages multiple positions across volatile markets, this tool has revolutionized how I trade. The ability to layer in trades seamlessly and adjust positions in real-time has been an absolute game changer. What truly sets it apart is its "speed and precision". When I spot a pullback after a shift in price behaviour, I can execute entries, scale in/out, or secure breakeven points in seconds.. no more frantic clicking or manual calculations. The “average” feature alone is worth its weight in gold: it automatically calculates breakeven across all open positions in a single click, eliminating guesswork and ensuring I lock in risk-free trades the moment the market turns in my favour. Before using this software, managing so many positions felt overwhelming. Now, I trade with confidence, knowing I can adapt to market swings faster than ever. The peace of mind it provides is unmatched! I literally can’t imagine trading without it. If you’re serious about optimizing your strategy, minimizing risk, and staying agile in fast-moving markets, this is the tool you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just an EA; it’s a strategic edge.

Lorenzo Bucad
199
Lorenzo Bucad 2024.11.09 16:50 
 

This is one of my most sought out EA. Works like a charm!

Asim Noor
49
Asim Noor 2024.09.05 13:19 
 

This indicator/EA is an excellent product, I use it to trade GOLD and it does what I expect ,Peter the developer was very prompt in dealing with an issue and it was sorted in no time . Would recommend this trading tool . Fabulous!!!

Mark Genber Escartin
221
Mark Genber Escartin 2024.08.10 19:53 
 

This is totally the best tools for doing Layer Trading! Been loving this tool trading with GOLD! Thanks Peter!

Wolfgang Friedrich Hahn
777
Wolfgang Friedrich Hahn 2023.04.20 21:19 
 

This is one of the best Tools for trading I have ever seen. If you are not into 100% Algo Trading and want to have risk control fully in your own hands then this is what you need. Its perfect for trading off the charts.

Luviwear
19
Luviwear 2022.08.03 07:46 
 

This is an excellent trading software news trading. Thank you for this easy to use trading tool.

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