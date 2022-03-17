Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT4
Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders.
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129705
FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact
me to get your Free trial!
Master Grid Trading with Precision
Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid trades. With our visual interface, you can:
- Deploy hundreds of orders instantly
- Manage multiple positions effortlessly
- Control risk with precision
- Monitor performance in real-time
Core Features
Advanced Order Management
Layer Master Toolbox helps trades Deploy multiple orders with one click. It has the ability for you to draw a Visual zone drawing for precise grid order placement.
The Layer Master Support for all order types (Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit) and helps you know your position by giving Real-time price level and pip distance display
Professional Risk Management
We help the trade manage risk with Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit management, One-click breakeven function, Total risk calculation, Target profit monitoring and execution of Bulk position modification (Change of Stoploss, take profit or even partial exits).
Real-Time Trading Information
As grid traders ourselves - we understand it is critical to know the key trading metrics. So we show you: Total positions and volume, Cumulative profit/loss tracking, Risk exposure monitoring, Performance metrics and current Position details.
Efficient Trade Controls
In a fast market - speed is critical and easy to used controls help performance. We provide One-click mass order closure, Quick pending order deletion, Visual SL/TP adjustment, Zone-based order management and even Instant breakeven functions.
Why Traders Choose Layer Master
- Speed: Deploy hundreds of orders in seconds
- Precision: Visual tools for exact price levels
- Control: Manage multiple positions effortlessly
- Flexibility: Works with any trading strategy
- Reliability: Professional-grade stability
Perfect For:
Grid Trading Strategies, Layer Trading, Dollar cost averaging, breakout traders, news traders, traders needing Multiple Position Management and Risk-Managed Trading.
Professional Trading Tools
To make life easier - we have the functionality to Customizable the user interface, Adjustable colors and size, Clear performance metrics, Comprehensive trade information and give One-click management features.
Technical Specifications
This version is for MT4 and MT5 version (link above). Works with all brokers using MT4.Regular updates and support. Professional documentation
Start Trading Smarter
Transform your grid trading today with Layer Master - the professional's choice for advanced order management.
*Includes free updates and professional support*
If I could describe this software in one word, it would be "indispensable". As someone who actively manages multiple positions across volatile markets, this tool has revolutionized how I trade. The ability to layer in trades seamlessly and adjust positions in real-time has been an absolute game changer. What truly sets it apart is its "speed and precision". When I spot a pullback after a shift in price behaviour, I can execute entries, scale in/out, or secure breakeven points in seconds.. no more frantic clicking or manual calculations. The “average” feature alone is worth its weight in gold: it automatically calculates breakeven across all open positions in a single click, eliminating guesswork and ensuring I lock in risk-free trades the moment the market turns in my favour. Before using this software, managing so many positions felt overwhelming. Now, I trade with confidence, knowing I can adapt to market swings faster than ever. The peace of mind it provides is unmatched! I literally can’t imagine trading without it. If you’re serious about optimizing your strategy, minimizing risk, and staying agile in fast-moving markets, this is the tool you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just an EA; it’s a strategic edge.