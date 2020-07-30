EngulfingTrade MT4
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on one of the strongest signals of technical analysis - Engulfing .
When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, starts working.
It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot. As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size.
Attention: the format of the trading time settings (by terminal time) is "hour: minutes" - Separator is a semicolon. For example: "08:15", "14:30".
Every trade is protected by a stop loss. The Martingale system is NOT used. Lot increase after a loss is NOT used.
The default settings are suitable for the following trading instruments (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, USDCAD, EURJPY.
The procedure for installing a trading expert:
- Open 5 charts of recommended trading instruments;
- Switch timeframes on all charts to 5 minute timeframe;
- Install an Expert Advisor on each chart and allow it to trade;
- Check if Auto Trading is allowed in your terminal.
- We recommend using a remote server (VPS) with low ping.
Settings
- Minimum candle size - The minimum size of the Absorbing candle;
- Candle 'Engulfing' timeframe - Engulfing and Engulfing candles timeframe;
- Percentage of candle body on size - the Absorbent candle must be at least greater than the Absorbed by this percentage;
- How many candles is the signal alive? - How many candles the signal is alive;
- Pin bar arrow size (if 0 - do not show) - The size of the arrow pointing to the Absorbing Candle (if 0 - not shown);
- This LOT: - This lot;
- For each of this amount (if> 0) - For each of this amount of bananas (if 0, it will be "This LOT");
- MaxLot - Maximum trading lot;
- Take Profit - Take profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop;
- Trailing step - Trailing stop step;
- Start of trading (if 0 - not used) - Trading start time (if 0 - not used);
- End of trade - Trade end time;
- Comment to order - Comments to the EA orders;
- Slippage - Slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders;
- Show logo? - Displaying the logo on the chart;
- Show info-text? - Displaying information on the chart;
- Text size - Font size;
- Text color - Font color.