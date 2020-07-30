EngulfingTrade MT4

The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on one of the strongest signals of technical analysis - Engulfing .





When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, starts working.





It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot. As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size.





Attention: the format of the trading time settings (by terminal time) is "hour: minutes" - Separator is a semicolon. For example: "08:15", "14:30".





Every trade is protected by a stop loss. The Martingale system is NOT used. Lot increase after a loss is NOT used.





The default settings are suitable for the following trading instruments (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, USDCAD, EURJPY.





The procedure for installing a trading expert:

Open 5 charts of recommended trading instruments; Switch timeframes on all charts to 5 minute timeframe; Install an Expert Advisor on each chart and allow it to trade; Check if Auto Trading is allowed in your terminal. We recommend using a remote server (VPS) with low ping.

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