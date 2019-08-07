Grid HLevel

4.56

MT5 versionValable ZigZag Indicator | FAQ

The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly.

To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indicator Valable ZigZag on the timeframe H4. It is more difficult to determine the levels, where the market can change, by the indicator, so I suggest the trader to set them manually on the chart in order to enter the market more accurately using orders of averaging.


So, I would like to present you the Grid HLevel Expert Advisor - an Expert Advisor that trades at manually set levels of support and resistance.

ATTENTION!!! The Grid HLevel EA is not fully automatic, but rather semi-automatic. So do not expect that you put it on your account and do nothing, once a day you will have to set new levels for its correct operation.


How to use the Expert Advisor?

First, we set the Expert Advisor on the chart and specify the initial parameters of capital management, trading directions and the initial strategy for opening orders. Next, you should plot a few horizontal support and resistance levels on the chart above and below the current price at the points where the market has stopped or reversed. Every day or week (as you prefer) new levels should be added to the chart, since the price is likely to move away from the current levels, and the Expert Advisor will need new levels to trade.


How to configure the money management parameters?

If you want to set the initial lot for trades manually, you need to set Money Management = Fixed lot and set the Fixed lot to the value you want for the initial lot.

If you want the initial lot to be calculated automatically in relation to the balance of your account, set the Money Management parameter to one of the positions, which specifies the level of risk:

  • Minimal risk - initial lot 0.01 for each 5000 of the deposit
  • Medium risk - initial lot 0.01 for each 2500 of the deposit
  • Max Profit - initial lot 0.01 for each 1000 deposits

 

Trading direction and starting strategy.

You can set the trading direction in the Direction of trade parameter, by choosing one from the list:

  • Off - this position should be chosen if you want to stop the EA and there are still open orders in the market. In this case, the Expert Advisor will continue to accompany the orders that are in the market, and after their closing new orders will not open.
  • Buy - this mode allows the Expert Advisor to operate in the BUY direction only. If there is already a grid of SELL orders, the Grid HLevel will continue to work with them until they are closed.
  • Sell - this mode allows the Expert Advisor to operate in the SELL direction only. If there is already a grid of BUY orders, the Grid HLevel will continue to work with them until they are closed.
  • Buy & Sell - the mode, in which the Expert Advisor operates both in the BUY and SELL direction.
  • Auto (Direction Valable ZigZag) - the mode, in which trading direction is set by the Valable ZigZag Indicator.

After you have set the trading direction, you should decide on the principle, by which the initial orders will be opened, and it is set by the Grid start strategy parameter:

  • Always in the market - the mode when you will always be in the market. The Grid Hlevel will open new grids of orders as soon as the previous ones have been closed.
  • The direction of the bar - the mode, in which the grid starts only if the previous candle coincides with the trading direction, which was set earlier. And the parameter Timeframe sets the period of the candle, which should be considered by Expert Advisor when making a decision.
  • MACD signal - the mode used by the MACD indicator to receive a signal to open. It takes into account the signals of the MACD indicator, which coincide with the trading direction, which was set earlier.
  • Levels on the chart - the mode in which trades are opened when the price touches the support or resistance level that you set earlier. The opening occurs on a rebound of the price from the level, taking into account the direction of trade, which was set before.

 

Additional parameters.

Apart from the basic parameters, the Grid Hlevel Expert Advisor has additional parameters, which help to create a correct grid of orders:

  • Minimum distance between grid orders - this parameter controls the minimum distance between the averaging orders, in order to avoid opening trades very often, if levels are suddenly set close to each other.
  • Maximum number of grid orders - sets the maximum number of grid orders to prevent the Expert Advisor from opening many orders and showing a large drawdown.
  • Do not open a grid order on one candle - a very useful filter, which does not allow the Grid Hlevel to open many orders at a sharp price movement. If you set it in the position "true", then the Expert Advisor will open only one order on one candle.
Also, the Expert Advisor has a function for setting the size of TakeProfit, trailing stop and settings of the indicators, which are used by the Expert Advisor.

IMPORTANT!!! When downloading and testing the advisor in the strategy tester, please check the "Visualization" box and add the horizontal support and resistance levels to the chart during the testing process.

The "correct" trading using the averaging grid will give you the opportunity to get a stable profit from trading, and the Grid Hlevel Expert Advisor will help to do this automatically and will free up your time.


I'm Sergei Ermolov, subscribe to my updates!


Reviews 36
Роман Мирошниченко
191
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.02.12 07:47 
 

Отличный советник при правильном использовании!

patrickchittum
39
patrickchittum 2024.07.03 00:57 
 

This EA is awesome. However, the TP and SL is hard to reposition after entering the trade. Would you please make it so that the TP and SL can be moved or dragged to a new level on the chart after entering the trade. I would pay for that modification. I love this EA. Thank you

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.09 22:21 
 

TIENES que tener un inversión mínima de 1000 dólares , es rentable , y también es riesgoso , en 3 meses duplica tu inversión , GBPUSD H1 máximo lotaje 0.17 duplicando la inversión .

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Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
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Experts
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Shane Lee
5 (1)
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
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Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Роман Мирошниченко
191
Роман Мирошниченко 2025.02.12 07:47 
 

Отличный советник при правильном использовании!

GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.10 15:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickchittum
39
patrickchittum 2024.07.03 00:57 
 

This EA is awesome. However, the TP and SL is hard to reposition after entering the trade. Would you please make it so that the TP and SL can be moved or dragged to a new level on the chart after entering the trade. I would pay for that modification. I love this EA. Thank you

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RK99
2802
RK99 2024.02.02 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elizovskij
14
elizovskij 2023.12.21 21:50 
 

Добрый день! подскажите пожалуйста запустил робота в режиме купить/продать он усредняет только продажи, а покупки нет. как правильно настроить робота не пойму

IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2023.12.09 22:21 
 

TIENES que tener un inversión mínima de 1000 dólares , es rentable , y también es riesgoso , en 3 meses duplica tu inversión , GBPUSD H1 máximo lotaje 0.17 duplicando la inversión .

Cuong Truong
7174
Cuong Truong 2023.10.27 16:29 
 

This is a brilliant EA, I find this EA very useful and very profitable.

jann brs
38
jann brs 2023.10.16 08:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jas Kad
162
Jas Kad 2023.09.18 21:31 
 

Currently the Robot is working fine, it have good Risk Management

Titus Chandrasekaran
254
Titus Chandrasekaran 2023.08.27 05:02 
 

If you add the time filter in this EA, it will much better.

FXTechniq
114
FXTechniq 2023.08.23 10:27 
 

Does exactly what I want THANK YOU!!!

Adrian Schuierer
68
Adrian Schuierer 2023.08.10 22:20 
 

Excelente trabajo, Gracias Gracias Gracias

SUCHAT333
125
SUCHAT333 2023.06.29 04:07 
 

GOOD

Bayu Prasetyo
48
Bayu Prasetyo 2023.05.25 11:21 
 

Good EA, need to be explore for setting but so far so good making profit :)

Lucky Lucke
24
Lucky Lucke 2023.05.25 05:00 
 

Excellent ideas.

MT4trader
89
MT4trader 2023.05.20 15:47 
 

Simple and robust. Very good !

See below

david880 2019.09.12 07:19

Good concept of making smart control of grid. Easy to use and very useful! Highly recommend for those who are seeking for unique smart grid system.

andrejgen
26
andrejgen 2023.05.18 15:27 
 

не использую!!!!!!!!!! ------------------------------------

123aization
44
123aization 2023.05.01 14:08 
 

Very good

игорь миляев
28
игорь миляев 2023.04.16 04:45 
 

Агрессивен, но хорош.

12
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