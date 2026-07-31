Bitcoin Whales

  • Experts
  • Fernando David Costa
    Fernando David Costa

    Fernando David Costa

    • Asistencia al pasajero at  Aeroparque Jorge Newbery
    • Argentina
    • 778
    Mi nombre es Fernando, tengo 32 años, soy de Buenos Aires, Argentina; soy piloto privado, instrumentador quirúrgico, desarrollador, y actualmente trabajo en el aeropuerto.

    Llevo más de 7 años de experiencia en el mundo del trading y 2 años en el desarrollo de asesores expertos.
    2 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Bitcoin Whales [LITE VERSION] - Institutional Risk Management

Stop trading like retail. Start managing your risk like a Top-Tier Hedge Fund.

ATTENTION: Before testing it on a demo or live account, Download the FULL PRO version using the instructions in the ZIP file attached to the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE.

Welcome to the LITE Version of the renowned Bitcoin Whales EA. This free tool allows you to experience our Military-Grade Risk Management Engine combined with a clean, basic Price Action entry protocol.

Unlike retail indicators that lag behind the price, the Bitcoin Whales ecosystem is built on strict capital preservation and institutional logic.


The Market Secret: What are Whales?

To understand the true power of this algorithm, you first need to understand how the financial market actually works. Forget about magical geometric patterns and trend lines; the market is driven by one fundamental rule: Liquidity.

"Whales" (or Smart Money) are the major institutional players: Hedge Funds, investment banks, Market Makers, and large-scale Bitcoin miners. These giants operate with hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Whales' Biggest Problem: If you or I buy $1,000 in Bitcoin, the order is executed instantly without moving the price. But if a Whale wants to buy $500 million in Bitcoin, they can't simply press the "Buy" button. If they do, they would run out of liquidity (there wouldn't be enough sellers at that price) and the market would skyrocket, forcing them to buy at increasingly higher prices.

The Institutional Solution (The Trap): To fill their massive order blocks, Whales need "Liquidity"—meaning they need thousands of retail traders to sell at the same time. How do they achieve this? By manipulating the price to break obvious supports, triggering the general public's Stop Losses. When the retail trader panics and sells, the Whale is on the other side absorbing all those sales at a discount price through gigantic Limit Orders that remain invisible on traditional charts.

How does the Bot's Institutional Engine work?

99% of commercial bots fail because they use indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages) that calculate past averages. Our algorithm does not look at the past; it reads the present in milliseconds.

The PRO version of the bot works as a "Liquidity Radar" divided into 4 phases of precise execution:

1. Direct Connection to the Order Book (Level 2 Data) The bot doesn't analyze the MetaTrader chart. It connects in real-time through our AWS server to the raw data stream (Order Flow) of the largest exchanges (like Bybit). The algorithm scans the Order Book looking for anomalous volume imbalances.

2. Wall Detection and "Spoofing" When the bot detects a stagnant buy volume that is 3 to 4 times greater than the sell volume at a specific price level, it identifies that a Whale is building its position. Furthermore, it features algorithmic filters to ignore Spoofing (fake orders that institutions quickly place and remove to scare the market). The bot only reacts to real injected money.

3. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Execution Once the price hits that high-liquidity zone (Order Block) and the engine confirms that the institutional orders are being executed, the bot triggers the trade alongside the Whale in your MetaTrader at zero-latency speed. It doesn't try to guess a bounce; it rides the wave of heavy capital.

4. Active Management and Zero Toxicity Getting a good entry is only half the job. Once inside the trade, the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) brain takes control:

  • Secures the capital: If the price moves in your favor, the bot moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (Breakeven). If the market suddenly reverses, the trade exits at zero, protecting the account.

  • Surgical Collection: It automatically closes fractions of the trade (Partial Take Profit) at logical profit-taking levels to ensure a steady cash flow.

  • Mathematical Tracking: It uses a Trailing Stop based on real-time market volatility (ATR) to squeeze the maximum out of the trend without letting a normal pullback close the trade prematurely.

  • Structural Security: The system is mathematically shielded. It does NOT use Martingale, and it does NOT use Grid. Each entry has its own controlled and defined risk.

In summary: The Bitcoin Whales algorithm does not speculate. It detects hidden institutional money, enters hand-in-hand with the whales, automatically protects the capital, and secures fractional profits.


Core Advantages & Features:

  • 100% Toxic-Free Logic: We protect your capital. Strictly NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Hedging. Every single trade has a predefined mathematical Stop Loss.

  • Auto-Breakeven System: The EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Breakeven exactly at the 50% mark of your target distance (configurable), creating an instant risk-free trade.

  • Decoupled Partial Take Profit: Secure profits dynamically! The bot will automatically close a customizable percentage of your position (e.g., 40%) when it reaches a 1:1 or 1:2 ratio, while letting the rest run.

  • Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop: Let your winning trades breathe. The Trailing Stop tracks the price based on real-time market volatility (ATR), locking in maximum profits without choking the trade.

Strategy Profile (LITE):

  • Type: Smart Scalping / Price Action

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Recommended Timeframes: M30, H1, H4

  • Risk Management: Fully automated and customizable via the EA Inputs.


ATTENTION PRO TRADERS: UPGRADE TO FULL HFT VERSION

This LITE version executes trades based on basic technical analysis to demonstrate our risk management capabilities.

It does NOT include the HFT Order Flow connection.

To access the FULL PRO VERSION that connects directly to the Bybit Liquidity Book via WebSockets, detects massive Whale Limit Orders in real-time, and executes high-frequency institutional entries, you must download the FULL PRO VERSION via the ZIP instructions found in the comments or reviews tab and request your activation code via private message.

We offer you a 14-day trial of the FULL PRO VERSION so you can experience the true performance of our EA.

Why upgrade to PRO?

  • Real-Time Whale Radar: Hunt liquidity pools before the price moves.

  • Spoofing Protection: Server-side volume analysis.

  • HFT Latency Execution: Beat the retail market makers.

How to get the PRO License? Download the instructions from the comments or reviews tab. REQUEST THE ACTIVATION CODE VIA PRIVATE MESSAGE.

Download the LITE version today, test the ultimate risk management engine, and contact us to unlock the real power of institutional trading.

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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
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Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
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Vladislav Filippov
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2 (1)
Experts
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Experts
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Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
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Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
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Rikky Patia
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In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
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Experts
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