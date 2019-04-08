Fast rollback

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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
can recognize candlestick patterns
he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time.
MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test.
you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session
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