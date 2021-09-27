BOA Chill Signals Indicator MT4 FREE

Binary Options Assistant (BOA) CHILL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Katie Tutorials Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: 3 Moving Averages & RSI

Use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard so you can:

  • Stop missing trade set-ups
  • Stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups
  • Get all the signals on 1 chart

All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audible.


The signals work on all time frames and with all Forex Currency Pairs and as well as other Assets (i.e. Commodities, Stocks, Crypto). 

If you have any questions or need a custom indicator, contact me.

BELOW IS A SCREENSHOT OF THE INDICATOR DISPLAYING THE SIGNALS (BLUE & RED ARROWS) WITH THE DASHBOARD INCLUDED WHICH SHOWS SIGNALS FOR ALL THE LIST SYMBOLS BASED ON THE STRATEGY & TIMEFRAME.


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Tolitz 2022.03.18 05:42 
 

Trash

Eugene Kendrick
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Reply from developer Eugene Kendrick 2022.03.21 18:00
All this indicator does it allow you the ability to get signals based on combining the RSI and Moving Average setting that YOU set. No indicator alone or in combination with other indicators should be used to take trades, unless you’ve thoroughly back and forward tested it to find the most optimal setting and have formed a strategy with the proper risk management. The default settings are just the default. The best way to use this indicator is to help you look for set-ups. Then you can apply price action concepts to the trade or use the indicator as a confluence to your strategy. I did not say you are going to win or guarantee any success, read the description. If you just dropped this indicator on a chart and enter trades based on the signals you do not know how to trade. So how is it trash? Or is your trading skills trash? Own it…
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