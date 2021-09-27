BOA Chill Signals Indicator MT4 FREE

Stop missing trade set-ups

Stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups

Get all the signals on 1 chart All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audible.





The signals work on all time frames and with all Forex Currency Pairs and as well as other Assets (i.e. Commodities, Stocks, Crypto).





If you have any questions or need a custom indicator, contact me.





BELOW IS A SCREENSHOT OF THE INDICATOR DISPLAYING THE SIGNALS (BLUE & RED ARROWS) WITH THE DASHBOARD INCLUDED WHICH SHOWS SIGNALS FOR ALL THE LIST SYMBOLS BASED ON THE STRATEGY & TIMEFRAME.

Binary Options Assistant (BOA) CHILL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Katie Tutorials Binary Options Strategy.Use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard so you can:



