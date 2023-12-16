Forecast System Gift

5

--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD
-------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move.

The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site

Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods.

Therefore I propose you use the technology on EURUSD for free.

The complete version gives many signals every trading day. You can use it on every pair (not only EURUSD).

When becoming an official user by activating the official version for a small yearly fee (50 USD), I give you extra tools on your request.

Please give me private message if you need something... I have hundreds of indicators.

Happy Trading to You!

Reviews 1
Elvira Zalalutdinova
1142
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2024.01.07 17:22 
 

Great indicator. Thank you for the support.

More from author
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Optimal Entry
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicators
Hi Trader, ================================================================================ If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you! ================================================================================ This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated. A second gray zone is
FREE
MT5 Forecast System GIFT
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ FREE VERSION - EURUSD ONLY +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Please add PREFIX and/or SUFFIX via settings if your Broker Chart Symbol is different (e.g. suffix = .r). +++ This is forecast system. On the moment of the breakout/forecast: the indicator draws retrace zone (yellow) and three targets. The levels act as support and resistance. It can be used on all pairs/indices/timeframes/periods. For the higher timeframes (H4, H1, M30) it's better to engage at Optima
FREE
YF Filled Moving Averages
Peter Maggen
Indicators
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Trend Tool ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a trend tool that I use... based on four moving averages. Price below or above the EMA200 is indication for the long term trend. Also the direction of the slope counts. You can customise in settings if you want. The tool is aligned with my Forecast System and the Bounce Zones. - Forecast System --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 - Bounce Zones -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
FREE
YF Bounce Zones
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 +++ Full License -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ XMAS SALE +++ Get this indicator for free when renting the Forecast System Full License  (one license for one account)   +++ Please
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
Indicators
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site The scanner scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please co
