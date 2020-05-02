Color Macd Tf

MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly

With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market.

here is the parameter of the indicator:

TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame.

, default is , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes standard.

, default is , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes standard. Fast EMA Period , default is 12 , this is original MACD parameter from metaquotes standard.

, default is , this is original MACD parameter from metaquotes standard. Slow EMA Period , default is 26 , this is original MACD parameter from metaquotes standard.

, default is , this is original MACD parameter from metaquotes standard. Signal SMA Period, default is 9, this is original MACD parameter from metaquotes standard.

You can see how this indicator used on below screenshoot, example on chart M15 you can easy see MACD with color for other Higher TimeFrame as seen on below screenshoot, so you do not need to change your chart TimeFrame anymore.







