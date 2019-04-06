Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe.

Features:

M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading.

Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears.

Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement.

Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator is pre-set for successful binary options trading, ensuring optimal results.

Note:

Currently, sell signals are not displayed in the tester. We are working on fixing this issue, and it will be resolved in the next update.

P.S.

It is important to remember that trading binary options carries a high level of risk, and it is advisable to follow strict capital management rules.