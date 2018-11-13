The "Sniper MACD" indicator is an improved version of the classic MACD, designed to enhance trading efficiency. It features additional filtering and multiple smoothing methods, allowing for more accurate signals.

Features:

Additional Filtering: Improves signal quality, reducing the likelihood of false triggers and increasing forecast accuracy.

Multiple Smoothing: Reduces market noise, providing more reliable signals.

Volume Integration: The built-in volume indicator helps assess market conditions more accurately, enhancing overall market perception.

Usage Recommendations:

It is recommended to use the "Sniper MACD" indicator on timeframes from M1 to M30, as it is specifically tuned for short-term trading. It is most effective on highly volatile pairs, such as EUR/USD and EUR/JPY, where there is sufficient activity for profitable trades.