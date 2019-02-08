Boss New
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- boss !
Trading opportunities can be used in any underlying asset, but experts in conducting tests prefer the currency pair USD / JPY.
The most favorable time for work is the European, American session.
When the blue arrow appears, a red option under the candle is acquired UP.
When the red arrow appears, the option DOWN is acquired.
It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases