Binary Options Momentum Signals

SYSTEM INTRODUCTION: 

The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fixed Trade Amount That She/he Can Afford To Loose And Still Turn Up Profitable In The End. Non Use Of Martingale Also Ensure Very Low Risk . This System Is Equipped With A Test Menu That Allow The User To Easily Run His Own Back Test And Forward Test To Ascertain The Level Of Profitability Of Each Asset.  This Capability  Enables The User To Focus Attention On Only Those Assets That Are Very Profitable While Avoiding Those That Are Not So Profitable To Maximize Returns. An Important Revelation Is That A User Does Not Need To Trade Multiple Instruments And Assets To Make Money. One Highly Profitable Instrument Which Is Consistent Is Often Enough For Meeting The User’s Financial Trading Objective. Unlike Most Other Indicators Without Testing Capability A User Is Often Left In The Dark As To The Profitability Or Otherwise Of The Indicator. This Particular Indicator Will Show You Test Results That Will Guide Your Further Actions. This Indicators Comes With Its Own Testing Menu And Verifiable Results That Immediately Shows The User The Level Of Profitability On Each Asset Tested. Thus Enabling The User To Avoid Less Profitable Assets While Embracing Assets That Can Provide Maximum Profit.


·         Using The Indicator

 

Having conducted your tests and determine the best asset(s)  to trade. You can use the indicator in two ways. One, you can place the indicator on your MT 4 platform and manually trade the signals given by the indicator. The indicator will  show you buy and sell arrows accompanied by alert sound and popup alerts on your screen. You can also receive notifications on you phone through the mt4 app. You can also set to receive alert via email. 

 

Secondly, you can  automate your trade. To do this you will need to subscribe to MT 2 platform to enable you assess the various binary option brokers on their platform. Once you subscribe to MT 2 platform you can use their various connectors to automate your trade. The signal given by the indicator will automatically place your trade on your prefer broker.

  

  TEST SETTINGS

Focus your test on 1 minutes, 5 minutes  and 15 minutes time frames. 3 minute to 5 minutes expiry for 1 minute timeframe, 10 to 15 minutes expiry for 5 minutes time frames and  20 to 30 minutes expiry for 15 minutes timeframes. 


GOOD LUCK!!



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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