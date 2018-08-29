Binary options tester
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Binary options tester Trading panel to test your strategies according to the rules of binary options. Scope:
- Set the percentage of profit from the transaction.
- Set the expiration time in seconds.
- Set the bet size
- Set the Deposit amount.
- Make several deals in a row.
- Keep track of the time before expiration.
- The tick chart with trade levels is duplicated to an additional window for accuracy.
- It allows you to work both in the testing mode and in the real quotes mode.
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