Smart Reversal Signal is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.

This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading.

By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

Excellent indicator signals.

Free product support.

Regular updates.

Various notification options: alert, push, emails.

You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.





Indicator Parameters

Perod - indicator calculation period.

- indicator calculation period. Alert - alert function. Alert ON or Alert OFF.

- alert function. Alert ON or Alert OFF. Push - send push notifications. Push ON or Push OFF.

- send push notifications. Push ON or Push OFF. Mail - notification by email. Mail ON or Mail OFF.

- notification by email. Mail ON or Mail OFF. Level - overbought/oversold level to notify of. The parameter value can be -261.8 / 261.8 or -423.6 / 423.6, choose one.

- overbought/oversold level to notify of. The parameter value can be -261.8 / 261.8 or -423.6 / 423.6, choose one. Color Line - the color the main indicator line.

- the color the main indicator line. Color Levels - the color of the overbought/oversold levels.

- the color of the overbought/oversold levels. Arrow size - size of arrows on the chart (1 to 7).

- size of arrows on the chart (1 to 7). Buy - color of buy arrows.

- color of buy arrows. Sell - color of sell arrows.

When trading using Smart Reversal Signal, don't forget about proper money management.



