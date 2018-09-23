Smart Reversal Signal
- Indicators
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 21 January 2019
- Activations: 5
Smart Reversal Signal is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders.
This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading.
By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:
- Excellent indicator signals.
- Free product support.
- Regular updates.
- Various notification options: alert, push, emails.
- You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.
Indicator Parameters
- Perod - indicator calculation period.
- Alert - alert function. Alert ON or Alert OFF.
- Push - send push notifications. Push ON or Push OFF.
- Mail - notification by email. Mail ON or Mail OFF.
- Level - overbought/oversold level to notify of. The parameter value can be -261.8 / 261.8 or -423.6 / 423.6, choose one.
- Color Line - the color the main indicator line.
- Color Levels - the color of the overbought/oversold levels.
- Arrow size - size of arrows on the chart (1 to 7).
- Buy - color of buy arrows.
- Sell - color of sell arrows.
When trading using Smart Reversal Signal, don't forget about proper money management.
I use this indicator every session and have reaped the benefits. I have combined it with another reversal indicator and it paid for itself in one trade. It is very useful for scalping on the 1 minute with reliable entries. Thank you Evgeny