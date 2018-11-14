RVI Sniper Alert

The Alert Arrows RVI indicator is an advanced version of the Relative Vigor Index (RVI), augmented with alert arrow functionality. It can identify potential support and resistance levels, providing traders with valuable insights into market dynamics.

Key Features:

Alert Arrows: Integrated alert arrows offer visual cues for potential trading opportunities.

Additional Filters: Two extra filters are implemented to improve the indicator's readings, increasing the accuracy and reliability of signals.

Enhanced Smoothing: The indicator is further smoothed for consistent performance and clear signals.

Short-term Timeframes: Designed for short-term timeframes from M1 to M30, ideal for traders seeking intraday opportunities.

Compatibility with Hourly Charts: It also performs well on hourly charts, providing flexibility for traders with longer-term strategies.

Usage Recommendations:

It is recommended to combine this indicator with an additional filter, such as MACD, to further enhance its effectiveness.