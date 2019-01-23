Level Wall Street
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.38
- Updated: 23 January 2019
- Activations: 5
In the tester does not work, see how it works in the video; sorry for the inconvenience. UTB is done for real-time work quotation when trading.
- indicator draws resistance support levels
- Also, when a level appears, an arrow appears where to open a deal.
- You will not miss any desired level approach.
- The indicator showed good results on all graphs and time frames.
- recommended settings step 1800
traders selling from wall street also use resistance support levels in their analytics
how do traders selling so-called glasses also see levels there only in numbers for example the price has reached these figures 1.00250 with the next approach it will most likely open to rebound rarely on trial only when a large number of buy orders have flown, then it will also go with a buy deal