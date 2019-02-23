Trend Hunter Pro
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.