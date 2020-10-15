Brilliant Wall Street
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 15 October 2020
- Activations: 5
- Brilliant Wall Streetis a professional arrow indicator.
It is based on a mathematical calculation.
- thanks to a special calculation algorithm that was developed by the best specialists
- he is not late, moreover, he gives advanced signals.
- -----------almost complete absence of redrawing------------.
- signals appear with the advent of the candle.
- It is recommended to enter a trade for at least 1-2 candles on the next candle, but you can also use a signal...
- The red down arrow indicates that sales should be considered, and the blue upward (purchases).
- All you need to customize is the colors of the signal arrows.
- It is recommended to use it on time intervals M1-M5. Signals are often received on these timeframes.
- If a pronounced trend is being formed, the indicator will always notify the trader with a arrow signal.
- This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market.
- The percentage of correct indicator predictions is 70% or more, even during news releases.
- The advantages include:
- 1. the constant presence of signals in large quantities.
- 2. mathematical calculation.
- 3. the complete lack of redrawing.
- 4. gives leading signals.
- 5. There are no difficulties in the settings, simple and clear in the work.
- 6. can be used absolutely on any asset even a novice.
- 7. You can trade during the news release.
- -------For any questions, please contact I will be glad to help--------
- By cons:
- 1. false signals.