Insider Sniper MTF
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.83
- Updated: 7 May 2019
- Activations: 5
- This is a dial indicator for trading from the level of support resistance
- --- complete lack of redrawing ---
- He is able to determine the levels of support resistance
- Finds the best entry points and shows them with arrows.
- If a trend is forming, the indicator will always notify with a arrow signal.
- buy signal blue arrow for sale red arrow
- This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market. The main thing is that it is volatile.!!!!!!
- Good percentage of correct indicator predictions before even during news releases.
- The advantages include:
- 1. the constant presence of signals in large quantities.
- 2. You can trade during the news release.
- 3. There are no difficulties in the settings, simple and clear in the work.
4. can be used absolutely on any asset, even a novice
- The disadvantages include the following points:
1. false signals.