Atom Pro Maximum
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
the indicator showed excellent results in the scalping trade, and the same excellent results in the trading of exact instruments led to the fact that of these indicators showed themselves perfectly during the exit from the news with an during low volatility, This instrument has been tested for more than 1 month. What can we say about the number? It is reliable, accurate, at any time of trading.
Atom Pro Maximum, this indicator showed excellent results in scalping trading. The accuracy of this tool . This indicator works well during news at night with low volatility.
Instruction
When the arrow shows up it opens an order to increase
When the arrow points to the bottom we open a lower order.
Instruction
When the arrow shows up it opens an order to increase
When the arrow points to the bottom we open a lower order.