Trend Interceptor Pro


This indicator was tested on the basis of real statistics for all market indicators according to indicators for 3 months of trading. trade forecasts for usd / jpy on the m30 time frame were received on our statistics!

if you have any questions, please contact us in private messages or in discussions under this indicator and we will figure it out and help

any questions will arise personal messages or in discussions under this indicator As soon as the blue points appear, we open a deal to increase, when the red points appear, we open a trade for a fall!

The signals appear with the opening of a new candle and do not redraw!

Recommended settings are the default! The greatest profitability shows on the daily and monthly charts can be traded on all timeframes from M1 to the month, but the smaller the timeframe the more signals !!!!!!!!!!!!

 

    

    
  



  


  

    

      
Recommended products

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Binary Option Signal
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        VR Cub
      
      

        
Vladimir Pastushak

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Towers
      
      

        
Yvan Musatov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Signal From Level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Noize Absorption Index MT4
      
      

        
Ekaterina Saltykova

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MajorAlert
      
      

        
Sergei Vassunov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. 
Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Night ghost
      
      

        
Dmitriy Kashevich

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. 
This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! 

- No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) 
-No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) 
- Not late signals 
- The appearance of a signal on the current candle 
-Perfect for M1 period (No More!) 
- Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) 
-Installed Alert 
Working with it: 
- Blue arrow shows signa

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Power Trade Indicator MT4
      
      

        
Joel Malebana

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator  
Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence.  
 What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ReboltP
      
      

        
David Theodore Caro-greene

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user. When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises.
When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs g

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hull Pro MTF Indicator
      
      

        
Elias Mtwenge

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer 
 Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Limitless MT4
      
      

        
Dmitriy Kashevich

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. 
works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks 
Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration 
And now the main thing 
Why Limitless MT4? 
1 complete lack of redrawing 
2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 
3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 
4 performed well in trading during news releases 
Trading rules 
1 buy signal - the ap

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Infinity Trend Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          1 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. - 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
      
      

        
Roy Meshulam

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Introduction
It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  
Usage
Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Prophet
      
      

        
Andriy Sydoruk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Balance
      
      

        
Adolfina Denysenko

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. 
The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Riko Trend
      
      

        
Nadiya Mirosh

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. 
The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Smart Signals
      
      

        
Shaaban Riad

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines:
• Trend analysis
• RSI momentum confirmation
• MACD momentum filtering
• ATR volatility filtering
• Higher timeframe confirmation
• Smart exit signal detection Main Features:
• Smart Buy and Sell signals
• Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts
• Real-time dashboard on chart
• Professional candle arrows
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• ATR market volatility filt

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        PABT Pattern Indicator
      
      

        
Gleb Balashevich

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Blahtech Market Profile
      
      

        
Blahtech Limited

        

          

          4.53 (15)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
      
      

        
Obaida Kusibi

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: 
Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        King of Forex Trend Cloud
      
      

        
Elias Mtwenge

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        A Boss Stats
      
      

        
Anthonius Soruh

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fast rollback
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
can recognize candlestick patterns 
he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time. 
MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test. 
you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Insider Scalper Binary
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. 
for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. 
for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... 
recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... 
the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Forex Beast Indicator
      
      

        
Elias Mtwenge

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction 
Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Possibility 75
      
      

        
Leonid Basis

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices. 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        About
      
      

        
Tatiana Savkevych

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Cosmic Diviner X Planet
      
      

        
Olena Kondratenko

        

          

          4 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for 

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
Buyers of this product also purchase

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        M1 Sniper
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          5 (27)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neuro Poseidon MT4
      
      

        
Daria Rezueva

        

          

          4.8 (45)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process!
What makes it stand out? 
1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes

2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart

3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade

4. Easy to understand - suitable for all

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.8 (104)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Beast Super Signal
      
      

        
Florian Zuercher

        

          

          4.73 (89)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! 
The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SR Liquidity
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      
      

        
Genki Andou

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System 
No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. 

 BUYER BONUS  Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Currency Strength Wizard
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          4.85 (60)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalper Inside PRO
      
      

        
Alexey Minkov

        

          

          4.74 (69)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        KT Renko Patterns MT4
      
      

        
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

        

          

          2.33 (3)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      
      

        
Garry James Goodchild

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. 
Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PZ Divergence Trading
      
      

        
PZ TRADING SLU

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 
Easy to trade
Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Finesia Sniper
      
      

        
Robby Suhendrawan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System
Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.43 (7)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 
What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        IQ Gold Gann Levels
      
      

        
INTRAQUOTES

        

          

          5 (5)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.96 (26)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy.

Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box.

I

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.81 (21)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Trading Special – 30% OFF 
This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). 
The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neo Wave PRO
      
      

        
Nikolay Raykov

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement.
A true wave de

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      
      

        
Yohana Parmi

        

          

          4.85 (62)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance :
-- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 
-- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog 
.. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AW Candle Patterns MT4
      
      

        
AW Trading Software Limited

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        IQ FX Gann Levels
      
      

        
INTRAQUOTES

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  
Download  MT5 Ver

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      
      

        
Shengzu Zhong

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts.
Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
      
      

        
Garry James Goodchild

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. 
Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. 
Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Forex Gump Laser
      
      

        
Andrey Kozak

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD Impulse with Alert
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.67 (12)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Currency Strength Exotics
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.88 (33)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      
      

        
Ramzi Abuwarda

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        All in One Trade
      
      

        
Alexey Minkov

        

          

          4.5 (28)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015.

The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ECM Channel MT4
      
      

        
Paulo Rocha

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. 
This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. 
The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. 
The ind

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
      
      

        
Guang Jun Huang

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance 
Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: 
(1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mechanism Trend
      
      

        
Vitalii Zakharuk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. 
When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator 

    
  





    

  

  

    

        
      
More from author

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Sniper MACD
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          4.35 (17)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The "Sniper MACD" indicator is an improved version of the classic MACD, designed to enhance trading efficiency. It features additional filtering and multiple smoothing methods, allowing for more accurate signals. Features: Additional Filtering: Improves signal quality, reducing the likelihood of false triggers and increasing forecast accuracy. Multiple Smoothing: Reduces market noise, providing more reliable signals. Volume Integration: The built-in volume indicator helps assess market conditio

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        RVI Sniper Alert
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          4.5 (4)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Alert Arrows RVI indicator is an advanced version of the Relative Vigor Index (RVI), augmented with alert arrow functionality. It can identify potential support and resistance levels, providing traders with valuable insights into market dynamics. Key Features: Alert Arrows: Integrated alert arrows offer visual cues for potential trading opportunities. Additional Filters: Two extra filters are implemented to improve the indicator's readings, increasing the accuracy and reliability of signals

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Revolution martingale
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Scalper Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Big Scalper Pro комбинированный осциллятор, отображающий на ценовом графике  Сигналы на вход отображаются в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета, а также дублируются текстовым сообщением. есть звуковые и текстовые алерты push уведомления уведомления на email все это можно включить и выключить в настройках индикатора настройки период это период г л авного индикатора в период это период дополнительного индикатора волатильности 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Alert Level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Mega Alert Level Indicator: A Simple Yet Valuable Tool The Mega Alert Level indicator provides sound, informational, push, and email notifications when the price of a currency pair touches or approaches standard support and resistance levels, as well as any other objects on the chart you select. Features: Notifications: Customize notifications to your preference—choose between Email, Popup, or Push. All settings are displayed in the upper right corner of the chart. Ease of Use: Simply attach th

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping Binary option Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Scalping Binary Option Pro is an arrow indicator that is completely free from repainting . Although it may work incorrectly in strategy testers, its signals remain relevant for real trading. Signals: A red arrow pointing down indicates a selling opportunity, while a green arrow pointing up indicates a buying opportunity. Settings: All you need to adjust are the colors of the signal arrows and the sound alert for signal notifications. Usage Recommendations: It is best to use the indicator on hig

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Almas Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Almas Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator with no repainting. Signals appear simultaneously with the formation of a candle. Trading Guidelines: Enter a trade for at least 2 candles or on the next candle after the signal for 1 candle. Screenshot 5 . A red arrow pointing down suggests considering sales, while a blue arrow suggests buying. All you need to configure are the colors of the signal arrows. It is recommended to apply this indicator in scalping on timeframes M1-M5. Signals occur

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Brilliant Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Brilliant Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator.  It is based on a mathematical calculation.  thanks to a special calculation algorithm that was developed by the best specialists
 he is not late, moreover, he gives advanced signals. 
 -----------almost complete absence of redrawing------------.  signals appear with the advent of the candle.
 It is recommended to enter a trade for at least 1-2 candles on the next candle, but you can also use a signal...
 The red down arrow indicates that

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Insider Sniper MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This is a dial indicator for trading from the level of support resistance 
 --- complete lack of redrawing ---
 He is able to determine the levels of support resistance
 Finds the best entry points and shows them with arrows.
 If a trend is forming, the indicator will always notify with a arrow signal.
 buy signal blue arrow for sale red arrow
 This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market.  The main thing is that it is volatile.!!!!!!
 Good percentage of correct indicator predictio

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Level Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
I n the tester does not work, see how it works in the video; sorry for the inconvenience. UTB is done for real-time work quotation when trading. 
indicator draws resistance support levels Also, when a level appears, an arrow appears where to open a deal. You will not miss any desired level approach. The indicator showed good results on all graphs and time frames. recommended settings step 1800 
p.s 
traders selling from wall street also use resistance support levels in their analytics how do tra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Esta es una de las modificaciones de los canales Keltner. Ayuda a identificar puntos de entrada y salida lógicos. Ayuda a determinar un posible movimiento de precios. Crea canales equidistantes que se convierten en niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos. Facilita enormemente el análisis del mercado visual. El indicador es un multi-tiempo multi-tiempo muestra buenos resultados. 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Ideal Channels MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
trading indicator, which automatically recognizes equal levels of support and resistance and otorova content and resistance and poison indicator uses elder system can be applied to any financial instruments and on any timeframes. the same indicator draws to. it is perfect for scalping as its essence is to trade in the channel. The indicator has many parameters that allow it to be conveniently customized. indicator settings filter - it filters the market noise that is, we get more accurate channe

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bad Boys
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Bad Boys indicator is a arrow indicator percentage (of positive trades) of correct forecasts of the indicator, even during news releases, the indicator was tested on a real account and showed a good result of correct forecasts. Settings allow you to customize the color of the arrows. volatility period indicator period the number of bars for which the market analysis will be carried out price is the method when a signal will appear when opening when closing a candle, etc. volatility allows yo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dream Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Dream Wall Street   It represents the visualization of support resistance levels. the indicator marks the levels that are formed on a candle whose tick volume exceeds the average volume; it is perfect as it is without filters for scalping by level it can also be used as an addition to an existing trading system. The indicator can be used as a filter. It is already set up to configure anything for you. Settings allow you to customize the light levels 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Divergent Accuracy
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market... 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Premium Volume
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The premium loudness indicator draws on the chart of a currency pair based on data on the price level in the back period in the input parameters of the indicator in the form of a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions conducted on it If the broker provides real volume data, Cannot be received For example, the range H1 can be specified as H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. For M1, it is recommended to use periodic settings for M5 values. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Premium Volumes Lite
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Premium Volume Lite The Premium Volume Lite indicator plots the distribution of deals according to price levels in the form of a histogram on a chart of a currency pair. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions carried out on it. If the broker provides data on real volume, the indicator can show the distribution over it. Ranges can be equal only to standard timeframes not lower than the current one. о periods value is current then the indicator wi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Invisible Sniper
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Invisible Sniper arrow indicator is built on the use of candlestick analysis. The indicator finds the “Absorption” reversal candlestick patterns on the price chart and, depending on the figure, bullish or bearish absorption, gives a signal to enter in the form of blue arrows to buy, red to sell. in the indicator Invisible Sniper implemented sound and text alert.. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dawn In Trading
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Dawn In Trading indicator is a new ray of light in trading! This indicator has been tested on a real chart in real trading; All statistics about this indicator from real trading on the market! From the screenshots you can see the profitability of quality and the number of signals of this tool, you can also check it in the tester! As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a deal to increase, when a red arrow appears, open a deal to fall! 
Signals appear when you open a new candle and do not redraw, t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dream Binary Option
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
It is possible to trade on any basic asset, but the experts holding testing give preference to currency pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD. Optimum time for work is considered European, the American session. 
with the standard settings which are already perfected to an ideal 
At emergence of a blue arrow under a candle the option UP is acquired. 
At emergence of a red arrow the option DOWN is acquired. 
It should be noted one feature of the indicator: the signal is formed on the current bar, but it is worth 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Boss New
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
boss ! Trading opportunities can be used in any underlying asset, but experts in conducting tests prefer the currency pair USD / JPY. 
The most favorable time for work is the European, American session. 

When the blue arrow appears, a red option under the candle is acquired UP. 
When the red arrow appears, the option DOWN is acquired. It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases 




































































































    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend Hunter Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better. 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Venom
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Atom Pro Maximum
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
the indicator showed excellent results in the scalping trade, and the same excellent results in the trading of exact instruments led to the fact that of these indicators showed themselves perfectly during the exit from the news with an  during low volatility,  This instrument has been tested for more than 1 month. What can we say about the number? It is reliable, accurate, at any time of trading. Atom Pro Maximum, this indicator showed excellent results in scalping trading. The accuracy of this 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fast rollback
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
can recognize candlestick patterns 
he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time. 
MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test. 
you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Above sea level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Multi-timeframe indicator perfectly determines when there will be a rollback from the level ideal for binary options. of correct true signals Forex Stop Loss trading can be dragged behind the line thereby moving the deal to breakeven there is a signal in the indicator. The indicator showed excellent results during testing. Test in the test and make sure it is accurate. For any questions, suggestions, please always communicate with you. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Zero linea
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
multi-timeframe indicator. Ideal for both the Forex market and binary options. Good accuracy of this tool the indicator showed excellent results during testing. test it in a tester and make sure it is accurate.... complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any instrument. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals. advantages of the indicator: advanced signals. high signal accuracy. frequency of occurrence of signals. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Revolution Martingale Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Revolution Martingale Pro 
indicator for binary options! 
at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal! 
Blue diamond is shopping up. 
A red diamond is an option down. 
The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. ----------- protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row. ------------------------------------------- (Redrawing possible) 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Binarium
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Magic Filter MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. 
you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you 
it can also be a great strategy. 
it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) 
multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 
4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods 
when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
            Filter:
          
          

            
            
          

        

      

      

          

            No reviews
          

      

          


        

          
          Reply to review