Trend Interceptor Pro





This indicator was tested on the basis of real statistics for all market indicators according to indicators for 3 months of trading. trade forecasts for usd / jpy on the m30 time frame were received on our statistics!

if you have any questions, please contact us in private messages or in discussions under this indicator and we will figure it out and help



any questions will arise personal messages or in discussions under this indicator As soon as the blue points appear, we open a deal to increase, when the red points appear, we open a trade for a fall!

The signals appear with the opening of a new candle and do not redraw!

Recommended settings are the default! The greatest profitability shows on the daily and monthly charts can be traded on all timeframes from M1 to the month, but the smaller the timeframe the more signals !!!!!!!!!!!!