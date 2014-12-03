The indicator of a professional trader
- Indicators
- Ramiz Mavludov
- Version: 25.1
- Updated: 17 August 2024
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014.
About the product:
- Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1] .
- The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle.
- Fits a variety of tools;
- Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MODE option
- For EURUSD use reversal mode 0 or 2, for GBPUSD trend mode 1 or 3.
Signals:
- B,S - predict the direction of movement of the candle at the beginning or at the close of the candle. Recommended TF from H4 and above.
- The yellow dots are the visual level for the SL installation.
- Please, it is important, do not update the chart, do not change the TF, both profitable and unprofitable signals can be removed from the chart, this is due to the opening and closing prices of candlestick patterns and forecasting strategies, this is normal, you will see in the video that this is not a problem . Watch the video, and also be guided by the entries from the log, the tester readings are similar to real-time readings.
- If you enable CLOSE SIGNAL BAR, only those signals that will be received at the close of the candle will be received, sometimes the arrows will appear without notification with a delay of 2 candles, if the signal condition was formed with a delay, some users need this option.
- In order not to miss any signal, leave the default settings.
- Read message #815.
Options:
- SL - Visual stop, based on the ATR indicator.
- TextFontSize - Font size;
- font_style - Font style.
- btext, stext - Replacing the signal text on the chart;
- W_MODE_SIGNAL - 10 types of settings for the main strategy, from 0 to 10. Can be individually configured for each pair and interval, (0 and 2 are more suitable for EURUSD, EURJPY, and for GBPUSD, GBPJPY you should already use 1.3);
- FILTER_TREND - system for filtering signals by trend.
- AAA_filter - Additional signal filtering;
- The limit bars for greater performance (if true) - Through the "HISTORY BARS " parameter, you can specify how much historical data is displayed on the chart;
- HISTORY BARS - The number of bars on which signals will be displayed.
- CLOSE SIGNAL BAR - Set to true to receive a signal on a new bar;
- NEW_REVERS - Predictive strategy for finding turning points. Recommended chart period, not lower than H4.
- Use the main forecasting strategy - Use the main forecasting strategy;
- Hide Main Future Strategy TF < H4? - Hide signals of the main strategy below the H4 interval;
- Levels - Level strategy.;
- Alerts - The indicator sends sound notifications if true;
- PUSH - The indicator sends push notifications if true;
- MAIL - The indicator sends messages to the mail if true;
- SL_ - (Enable/Disable) dynamic SL.
это один из лучших индикаторов с профессиональными настройками ! индикатор не нуждается в фильтрах он сам по себе очень точный - если уметь работать !! если вы дополнительно сможете совместить его со своим алгоритмом или дополнительными фильтрами - вы гарантированно получите самую прибыльную систему !