Mega Alert Level
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
Mega Alert Level Indicator: A Simple Yet Valuable Tool
The Mega Alert Level indicator provides sound, informational, push, and email notifications when the price of a currency pair touches or approaches standard support and resistance levels, as well as any other objects on the chart you select.
Features:
- Notifications: Customize notifications to your preference—choose between Email, Popup, or Push. All settings are displayed in the upper right corner of the chart.
- Ease of Use: Simply attach the indicator to horizontal lines or other objects on the chart that you want to monitor.
- Flexible Configuration: To receive signals, specify the command Alert_10 in the line description so that the signal activates 10 pips before the level.
Usage Recommendations:
- Attach the indicator to a line on the chart.
- In the line description, specify the command, for example, Alert_10.
- The indicator will alert you when the price approaches the designated level.
Notes:
- The indicator requires email or push notifications to be configured in MT4.
- Be aware that during rapid price movements, there may be a slight delay in the indicator sending signals.