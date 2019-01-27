Dawn In Trading

Dawn In Trading indicator is a new ray of light in trading! This indicator has been tested on a real chart in real trading; All statistics about this indicator from real trading on the market! From the screenshots you can see the profitability of quality and the number of signals of this tool, you can also check it in the tester! As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a deal to increase, when a red arrow appears, open a deal to fall!

Signals appear when you open a new candle and do not redraw, the signal, if it exists and remains nowhere lost! Recommended default settings! The highest profitability is shown on the hourly, four-hour and daily charts !!!


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
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The Stepping Trend Indicator   
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          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.

Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets.

CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! 
Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PZ Divergence Trading
      
      

        
PZ TRADING SLU

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 
Easy to trade
Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Finesia Sniper
      
      

        
Robby Suhendrawan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System
Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Angle Indicator
      
      

        
Vitalyi Belyh

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation.
It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart.
It supports trend directions.

Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes.
The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result.

The indicator generates arrows on the current ca

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Forex Breath System
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          5 (5)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        TMM Channel System
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        RFI levels PRO
      
      

        
Roman Podpora

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: 
Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.43 (7)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 
What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
      
      

        
Bernhard Schweigert

        

          

          4.91 (659)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        UU Bands Win Pro
      
      

        
Santi Dankamjad

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด 
ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม 
ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  
คำแนะสำหรับการเท

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend Catcher ind
      
      

        
Ramil Minniakhmetov

        

          

          5 (11)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        IQ Gold Gann Levels
      
      

        
INTRAQUOTES

        

          

          5 (5)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PRO Renko System
      
      

        
Oleg Rodin

        

          

          5 (31)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
      
      

        
Robby Suhendrawan

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AW Trend Predictor
      
      

        
AW Trading Software Limited

        

          

          4.62 (34)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T

    
  





    

  

  

    

        
      
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        Sniper MACD
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          4.35 (17)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The "Sniper MACD" indicator is an improved version of the classic MACD, designed to enhance trading efficiency. It features additional filtering and multiple smoothing methods, allowing for more accurate signals. Features: Additional Filtering: Improves signal quality, reducing the likelihood of false triggers and increasing forecast accuracy. Multiple Smoothing: Reduces market noise, providing more reliable signals. Volume Integration: The built-in volume indicator helps assess market conditio

    

      
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        RVI Sniper Alert
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          4.5 (4)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Alert Arrows RVI indicator is an advanced version of the Relative Vigor Index (RVI), augmented with alert arrow functionality. It can identify potential support and resistance levels, providing traders with valuable insights into market dynamics. Key Features: Alert Arrows: Integrated alert arrows offer visual cues for potential trading opportunities. Additional Filters: Two extra filters are implemented to improve the indicator's readings, increasing the accuracy and reliability of signals

    

      
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        Revolution martingale
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Scalper Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Big Scalper Pro комбинированный осциллятор, отображающий на ценовом графике  Сигналы на вход отображаются в виде стрелок соответствующего цвета, а также дублируются текстовым сообщением. есть звуковые и текстовые алерты push уведомления уведомления на email все это можно включить и выключить в настройках индикатора настройки период это период г л авного индикатора в период это период дополнительного индикатора волатильности 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Alert Level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Mega Alert Level Indicator: A Simple Yet Valuable Tool The Mega Alert Level indicator provides sound, informational, push, and email notifications when the price of a currency pair touches or approaches standard support and resistance levels, as well as any other objects on the chart you select. Features: Notifications: Customize notifications to your preference—choose between Email, Popup, or Push. All settings are displayed in the upper right corner of the chart. Ease of Use: Simply attach th

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping Binary option Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Scalping Binary Option Pro is an arrow indicator that is completely free from repainting . Although it may work incorrectly in strategy testers, its signals remain relevant for real trading. Signals: A red arrow pointing down indicates a selling opportunity, while a green arrow pointing up indicates a buying opportunity. Settings: All you need to adjust are the colors of the signal arrows and the sound alert for signal notifications. Usage Recommendations: It is best to use the indicator on hig

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Almas Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Almas Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator with no repainting. Signals appear simultaneously with the formation of a candle. Trading Guidelines: Enter a trade for at least 2 candles or on the next candle after the signal for 1 candle. Screenshot 5 . A red arrow pointing down suggests considering sales, while a blue arrow suggests buying. All you need to configure are the colors of the signal arrows. It is recommended to apply this indicator in scalping on timeframes M1-M5. Signals occur

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Brilliant Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Brilliant Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator.  It is based on a mathematical calculation.  thanks to a special calculation algorithm that was developed by the best specialists
 he is not late, moreover, he gives advanced signals. 
 -----------almost complete absence of redrawing------------.  signals appear with the advent of the candle.
 It is recommended to enter a trade for at least 1-2 candles on the next candle, but you can also use a signal...
 The red down arrow indicates that

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Insider Sniper MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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This is a dial indicator for trading from the level of support resistance 
 --- complete lack of redrawing ---
 He is able to determine the levels of support resistance
 Finds the best entry points and shows them with arrows.
 If a trend is forming, the indicator will always notify with a arrow signal.
 buy signal blue arrow for sale red arrow
 This signaling tool can also be used on a sideways market.  The main thing is that it is volatile.!!!!!!
 Good percentage of correct indicator predictio

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Level Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
I n the tester does not work, see how it works in the video; sorry for the inconvenience. UTB is done for real-time work quotation when trading. 
indicator draws resistance support levels Also, when a level appears, an arrow appears where to open a deal. You will not miss any desired level approach. The indicator showed good results on all graphs and time frames. recommended settings step 1800 
p.s 
traders selling from wall street also use resistance support levels in their analytics how do tra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Esta es una de las modificaciones de los canales Keltner. Ayuda a identificar puntos de entrada y salida lógicos. Ayuda a determinar un posible movimiento de precios. Crea canales equidistantes que se convierten en niveles de soporte y resistencia dinámicos. Facilita enormemente el análisis del mercado visual. El indicador es un multi-tiempo multi-tiempo muestra buenos resultados. 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Ideal Channels MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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trading indicator, which automatically recognizes equal levels of support and resistance and otorova content and resistance and poison indicator uses elder system can be applied to any financial instruments and on any timeframes. the same indicator draws to. it is perfect for scalping as its essence is to trade in the channel. The indicator has many parameters that allow it to be conveniently customized. indicator settings filter - it filters the market noise that is, we get more accurate channe

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bad Boys
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Bad Boys indicator is a arrow indicator percentage (of positive trades) of correct forecasts of the indicator, even during news releases, the indicator was tested on a real account and showed a good result of correct forecasts. Settings allow you to customize the color of the arrows. volatility period indicator period the number of bars for which the market analysis will be carried out price is the method when a signal will appear when opening when closing a candle, etc. volatility allows yo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dream Wall Street
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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Dream Wall Street   It represents the visualization of support resistance levels. the indicator marks the levels that are formed on a candle whose tick volume exceeds the average volume; it is perfect as it is without filters for scalping by level it can also be used as an addition to an existing trading system. The indicator can be used as a filter. It is already set up to configure anything for you. Settings allow you to customize the light levels 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Divergent Accuracy
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market... 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Premium Volume
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The premium loudness indicator draws on the chart of a currency pair based on data on the price level in the back period in the input parameters of the indicator in the form of a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions conducted on it If the broker provides real volume data, Cannot be received For example, the range H1 can be specified as H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. For M1, it is recommended to use periodic settings for M5 values. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Premium Volumes Lite
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Premium Volume Lite The Premium Volume Lite indicator plots the distribution of deals according to price levels in the form of a histogram on a chart of a currency pair. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions carried out on it. If the broker provides data on real volume, the indicator can show the distribution over it. Ranges can be equal only to standard timeframes not lower than the current one. о periods value is current then the indicator wi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Invisible Sniper
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
The Invisible Sniper arrow indicator is built on the use of candlestick analysis. The indicator finds the “Absorption” reversal candlestick patterns on the price chart and, depending on the figure, bullish or bearish absorption, gives a signal to enter in the form of blue arrows to buy, red to sell. in the indicator Invisible Sniper implemented sound and text alert.. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dream Binary Option
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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It is possible to trade on any basic asset, but the experts holding testing give preference to currency pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD. Optimum time for work is considered European, the American session. 
with the standard settings which are already perfected to an ideal 
At emergence of a blue arrow under a candle the option UP is acquired. 
At emergence of a red arrow the option DOWN is acquired. 
It should be noted one feature of the indicator: the signal is formed on the current bar, but it is worth 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Boss New
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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boss ! Trading opportunities can be used in any underlying asset, but experts in conducting tests prefer the currency pair USD / JPY. 
The most favorable time for work is the European, American session. 

When the blue arrow appears, a red option under the candle is acquired UP. 
When the red arrow appears, the option DOWN is acquired. It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases 




































































































    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend Interceptor Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
This indicator was tested on the basis of real statistics for all market indicators according to indicators for 3 months of trading. trade forecasts for usd / jpy on the m30 time frame were received on our statistics! if you have any questions, please contact us in private messages or in discussions under this indicator and we will figure it out and help 
any questions will arise personal messages or in discussions under this indicator As soon as the blue points appear, we open a deal to increa

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend Hunter Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
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The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better. 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Venom
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Atom Pro Maximum
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
the indicator showed excellent results in the scalping trade, and the same excellent results in the trading of exact instruments led to the fact that of these indicators showed themselves perfectly during the exit from the news with an  during low volatility,  This instrument has been tested for more than 1 month. What can we say about the number? It is reliable, accurate, at any time of trading. Atom Pro Maximum, this indicator showed excellent results in scalping trading. The accuracy of this 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fast rollback
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
can recognize candlestick patterns 
he also recognizes the lows and highs of the price for a certain time. 
MTF works on all currency pairs in futures and sulfur, cryptocurrency does not redraw. his work can be seen in the test. 
you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred trading time during the European American session ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Above sea level
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Multi-timeframe indicator perfectly determines when there will be a rollback from the level ideal for binary options. of correct true signals Forex Stop Loss trading can be dragged behind the line thereby moving the deal to breakeven there is a signal in the indicator. The indicator showed excellent results during testing. Test in the test and make sure it is accurate. For any questions, suggestions, please always communicate with you. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Zero linea
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
multi-timeframe indicator. Ideal for both the Forex market and binary options. Good accuracy of this tool the indicator showed excellent results during testing. test it in a tester and make sure it is accurate.... complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any instrument. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals. advantages of the indicator: advanced signals. high signal accuracy. frequency of occurrence of signals. 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Revolution Martingale Pro
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Revolution Martingale Pro 
indicator for binary options! 
at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal! 
Blue diamond is shopping up. 
A red diamond is an option down. 
The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. ----------- protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row. ------------------------------------------- (Redrawing possible) 


    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Binarium
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Magic Filter MTF
      
      

        
Yaroslav Varankin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Indicators
        

      

    

        
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. 
you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you 
it can also be a great strategy. 
it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) 
multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 
4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods 
when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
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