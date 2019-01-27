Dawn In Trading indicator is a new ray of light in trading! This indicator has been tested on a real chart in real trading; All statistics about this indicator from real trading on the market! From the screenshots you can see the profitability of quality and the number of signals of this tool, you can also check it in the tester! As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a deal to increase, when a red arrow appears, open a deal to fall!



Signals appear when you open a new candle and do not redraw, the signal, if it exists and remains nowhere lost! Recommended default settings! The highest profitability is shown on the hourly, four-hour and daily charts !!!

