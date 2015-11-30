Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel

4.56

Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here.

A professional version of this indicator is available here.


Features

  • An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe.
  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts.
  • Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.

Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot" in Japanese. Heikin-Ashi is the Japanese charting technique that uses averages of prices for plotting candles. This technique smooths some noise in the candle charts in effort to give a better trend picture. Another example of a common smoothing indicator is moving averages, that can be used in conjunction with Heikin-Ashi.


How to Use

The blue candles mean uptrend, and the red candles mean downtrend. For example, if a pertinent period is upward, the panel will show blue color for that period. It will also display a visual "buy" signal after a change of candle from red to blue. As a best practice, it is recommended to consider signals from other timeframes and/or other indicators before making a trade decision.


Calculation

Close = (Open+High+Low+Close)/

Open = [Open (previous bar) + Close (previous bar)]/2

High = Max (High,Open,Close)

Low = Min (Low,Open, Close)


Parameters

  • Show Panel - visibility settings, select true/false to show the panel
  • Dialog Mode - Vertical/Horizontal - e.g. horizontal puts time frames horizontal.
  • Overlay Indicator - Choose this if you want Heikin Ashi on top of your personal Candlechart, Bar Chart, or Line Chart.
  • Uptrend Color - settings for uptrend color on the panel, to change uptrend candle color choose color settings besides input settings
  • Buy Signal Color - buy signal color on the panel, this will show buy/sell on change of the candle color
  • Downtrend Color - settings for downtrend color on the panel
  • Sell Signal Color - sell signal color on the panel
  • Alert Shift - candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after 1 candle to be passed
  • Alert Mobile - select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here
  • Alert Onscreen - select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert shows in a separate window
  • Alert Email - select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here


Developer

int shift = 1; //use this for lookback, 0 means the most current candle, 1 means previous candle 

int iSignal = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Market/Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel","",false,0,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",1,false,false,false,4,shift); 

int iTrend = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Market/Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel","",false,0,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,false,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",1,false,false,false,5,shift); // 

if (iSignal == OP_BUY) //represented by "B" and "S" displayed on the panel, 
if (iTrend == OP_BUY) //represented by blue colored boxes
Reviews 32
Lukasz Mikolajewski
138
Lukasz Mikolajewski 2023.07.26 16:52 
 

Very nice tool

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.10.16 08:21 
 

Indicateurs Tipu très bien fait. Merci.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 10:28 
 

Good and useful indicator

Lukasz Mikolajewski
138
Lukasz Mikolajewski 2023.07.26 16:52 
 

Very nice tool

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.10.16 08:21 
 

Indicateurs Tipu très bien fait. Merci.

Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M
158
Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M 2022.10.05 06:05 
 

good

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 10:28 
 

Good and useful indicator

faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2021.10.10 22:08 
 

Thank you

oldryder
34
oldryder 2021.10.05 16:26 
 

Muy bueno

Marco Pretto
244
Marco Pretto 2021.07.16 13:00 
 

Hi, is it no possible to have the possibililty to color the side of the candle and the shadow the same colour? Thanks for answering. Marco

prashant1234567
14
prashant1234567 2021.02.12 15:19 
 

Very good

RedOverRed
19
RedOverRed 2021.01.21 00:36 
 

5 star clear indicator

Cameron DAndrea
244
Cameron DAndrea 2021.01.09 15:39 
 

Tipu always has great products

Eliel Soares
68
Eliel Soares 2020.10.22 21:29 
 

o melhor do universo, não vai existir um indicador tão excelente quanto esse por muito, muito tempo.

12
