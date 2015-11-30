Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here.

A professional version of this indicator is available here.





Features

An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe.

Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts.

Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.

Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot" in Japanese. Heikin-Ashi is the Japanese charting technique that uses averages of prices for plotting candles. This technique smooths some noise in the candle charts in effort to give a better trend picture. Another example of a common smoothing indicator is moving averages, that can be used in conjunction with Heikin-Ashi.





How to Use

The blue candles mean uptrend, and the red candles mean downtrend. For example, if a pertinent period is upward, the panel will show blue color for that period. It will also display a visual "buy" signal after a change of candle from red to blue. As a best practice, it is recommended to consider signals from other timeframes and/or other indicators before making a trade decision.





Calculation

Close = (Open+High+Low+Close)/

Open = [Open (previous bar) + Close (previous bar)]/2

High = Max (High,Open,Close)

Low = Min (Low,Open, Close)





Parameters

Show Panel - visibility settings, select true/false to show the panel

visibility settings, select true/false to show the panel Dialog Mode - Vertical/Horizontal - e.g. horizontal puts time frames horizontal.

- Vertical/Horizontal - e.g. horizontal puts time frames horizontal. Overlay Indicator - Choose this if you want Heikin Ashi on top of your personal Candlechart, Bar Chart, or Line Chart.

- Choose this if you want Heikin Ashi on top of your personal Candlechart, Bar Chart, or Line Chart. Uptrend Color - settings for uptrend color on the panel, to change uptrend candle color choose color settings besides input settings

settings for uptrend color on the panel, to change uptrend candle color choose color settings besides input settings Buy Signal Color - buy signal color on the panel, this will show buy/sell on change of the candle color

buy signal color on the panel, this will show buy/sell on change of the candle color Downtrend Color - settings for downtrend color on the panel

settings for downtrend color on the panel Sell Signal Color - sell signal color on the panel

sell signal color on the panel Alert Shift - candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after 1 candle to be passed

- candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after 1 candle to be passed Alert Mobile - select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here

select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here Alert Onscreen - select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert shows in a separate window

select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert shows in a separate window Alert Email - select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here





Developer