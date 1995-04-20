MACD Arrows indicator

MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market.

This mt4 indicator provides a BUY signal if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD signal line. It also displays a Sell signal if the MACD main line crosses below the MACD signal line.


STRATEGY

Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame chart as the main trend direction. Traders can use other signals from the lower time frame charts to identify the best entry signals. For example, if the MACD provides a BUY signal in the H4 chart, the

trader can choose to trade only the BUY signals from an M30 chart. In this case, it may ignore the SELL signals. Thereby effectively trading the H4 chart using an M30 chart.


Inputs

  • Settings MACD;
  • Settings 2MA;
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


