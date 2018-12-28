Scalping Binary option Pro
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 8.88
- Updated: 28 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Scalping Binary Option Pro is an arrow indicator that is completely free from repainting. Although it may work incorrectly in strategy testers, its signals remain relevant for real trading.
-
Signals: A red arrow pointing down indicates a selling opportunity, while a green arrow pointing up indicates a buying opportunity.
-
Settings: All you need to adjust are the colors of the signal arrows and the sound alert for signal notifications.
-
Usage Recommendations: It is best to use the indicator on highly volatile pairs with a low spread. It is recommended for scalping on timeframes from M1 to M30, where signals occur frequently. Waiting for a signal for about an hour is impractical, so sound alerts are beneficial.
-
Relevance: If a clear trend is forming, the indicator will always alert the trader with an arrow signal and sound notification. This indicator can also be used in sideways market movements, provided they are volatile.
Advantages:
- Constant availability of numerous signals.
- Usable during the release of minor news.
- Simple setup and user-friendly operation.
- Suitable for any asset, even for beginners.
Disadvantages:
- Potential for false signals.