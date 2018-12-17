Almas Wall Street is a professional arrow indicator with no repainting.

Signals appear simultaneously with the formation of a candle.

Trading Guidelines: Enter a trade for at least 2 candles or on the next candle after the signal for 1 candle. Screenshot 5.

A red arrow pointing down suggests considering sales, while a blue arrow suggests buying. All you need to configure are the colors of the signal arrows.

It is recommended to apply this indicator in scalping on timeframes M1-M5. Signals occur frequently on these timeframes. If a clear trend is forming, the indicator will always notify the trader with an arrow signal. This signal tool can also be used during sideways movement in the market, as long as it's volatile.

Advantages:

Consistent signal availability in large quantities. Trading during news releases is possible. No difficulties in settings; it is simple and easy to understand. Can be applied to any asset, even by beginners.

Disadvantages: