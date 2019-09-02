Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy

This is a ready-made strategy for binary options!

Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals.

An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears.

With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable an auto trade on binary options using the indicator arrow. The 0 - buy, 1 - sell buffers are used in the indicator for that, expiration is set to 1 bar on the M5 chart!

All trading settings for each pair are already built into the indicator, so you only need to put it on the chart.

  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and GBPCHF
  • Trading time: 17:00-22:00 MSK
  • Timeframe for receiving signals: M5
  • Expiration time: 5 minutes (1 bar)
  • Historical data since 2011
  • Trades per day: 1-3
  • Maximum drawdown: ~$12 with the lot of $1
  • Average working drawdown: ~$5 with the lot of $1
  • Built-in tester in real time and in history
  • period - number of bars in the calculation of the indicator. Suitable values are 5 to 50.
  • There is no High_TF, all values are taken on М5 chart


Parameters

  • Alert to 57-59 sec - enable/disable messages in 57-59 sec
  • Enabling statistics - enable/disable statistics
  • After how many minutes to update statistics - statistics refresh rate, in minutes
  • Number of bars for counting signals - number of bars, on which statistics is displayed
  • Number of expiry bars - expiration, in bars
  • Distance to the candle (in points) - distance of the arrow from the price, set in pips
  • AlertSound - enable/disable sound

Statistics was obtained when optimizing the indicator on the period of 2011-2017.

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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Ivan Frolov
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This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies. It can also sort out already existing strategies. The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems. The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell. The contents of the complex indicator: Indicators Let me know if you
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