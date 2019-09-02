Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
- Indicators
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Ivan FrolovРазработка и сопровождение роботов для бинарных опционов
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 September 2019
- Activations: 20
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options!
Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals.
An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears.
With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable an auto trade on binary options using the indicator arrow. The 0 - buy, 1 - sell buffers are used in the indicator for that, expiration is set to 1 bar on the M5 chart!
All trading settings for each pair are already built into the indicator, so you only need to put it on the chart.
- Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and GBPCHF
- Trading time: 17:00-22:00 MSK
- Timeframe for receiving signals: M5
- Expiration time: 5 minutes (1 bar)
- Historical data since 2011
- Trades per day: 1-3
- Maximum drawdown: ~$12 with the lot of $1
- Average working drawdown: ~$5 with the lot of $1
- Built-in tester in real time and in history
- period - number of bars in the calculation of the indicator. Suitable values are 5 to 50.
- There is no High_TF, all values are taken on М5 chart
Parameters
- Alert to 57-59 sec - enable/disable messages in 57-59 sec
- Enabling statistics - enable/disable statistics
- After how many minutes to update statistics - statistics refresh rate, in minutes
- Number of bars for counting signals - number of bars, on which statistics is displayed
- Number of expiry bars - expiration, in bars
- Distance to the candle (in points) - distance of the arrow from the price, set in pips
- AlertSound - enable/disable sound
Statistics was obtained when optimizing the indicator on the period of 2011-2017.