Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy

This is a ready-made strategy for binary options!

Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals.

An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears.

With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable an auto trade on binary options using the indicator arrow. The 0 - buy, 1 - sell buffers are used in the indicator for that, expiration is set to 1 bar on the M5 chart!

All trading settings for each pair are already built into the indicator, so you only need to put it on the chart.

Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and GBPCHF

Trading time: 17:00-22:00 MSK

Timeframe for receiving signals: M5

Expiration time: 5 minutes (1 bar)

Historical data since 2011

Trades per day: 1-3

Maximum drawdown: ~$12 with the lot of $1

Average working drawdown: ~$5 with the lot of $1

Built-in tester in real time and in history

period - number of bars in the calculation of the indicator. Suitable values are 5 to 50.

There is no High_TF, all values are taken on М5 chart







Parameters

Alert to 57-59 sec - enable/disable messages in 57-59 sec

Enabling statistics - enable/disable statistics

- enable/disable statistics After how many minutes to update statistics - statistics refresh rate, in minutes

- statistics refresh rate, in minutes Number of bars for counting signals - number of bars, on which statistics is displayed

- number of bars, on which statistics is displayed Number of expiry bars - expiration, in bars

- expiration, in bars Distance to the candle (in points) - distance of the arrow from the price, set in pips

- distance of the arrow from the price, set in pips AlertSound - enable/disable sound



Statistics was obtained when optimizing the indicator on the period of 2011-2017.