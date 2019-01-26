Premium Volumes Lite

Premium Volume Lite The Premium Volume Lite indicator plots the distribution of deals according to price levels in the form of a histogram on a chart of a currency pair. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions carried out on it. If the broker provides data on real volume, the indicator can show the distribution over it. Ranges can be equal only to standard timeframes not lower than the current one. о periods value is current then the indicator will automatically determine the period of the current chart.

compared to the full Premium Volume version in the Lite version there are no some functions and the display on the graph is implemented as a single column on the right side.